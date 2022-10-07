Foster: On Jan. 6, oil industry and PPP

Well folks, I no sooner pleaded for some intelligent commentary so I don’t have to spend so much time setting the record straight than Al McBride gave another prime example of his inane comments.
His recent letter tried to school me on the use of the word “fight,” but he made one serious logical error — he didn’t put it in context.
McBride tried to liken the use of “fight” in a football game cheer with the words uttered by Donald Trump on Jan. 6 when he told the assembled mob to “fight like hell or we won’t have a country any more.” He wasn’t addressing an amped up crowd at a football game, but thousands of armed goons primed for insurrection.
Sure there were some just plain stupid people caught up in the frenzy and entered the Capitol to try and stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election as president. When hauled before federal magistrates, most took plea deals to pay a fine and take a suspended jail sentence.
But those who attacked Capitol police officers and destroyed or stole property weren’t treated so lightly.
As I pointed out in my last column, five people died as a result of the Capitol attack, and now Trump has the audacity to say he’ll pardon all those convicted for Jan. 6 crimes if he’s re-elected.
While we’re settling scores, in a recent letter to the editor, Bryan King made a feeble attempt to poke fun at me, saying, “I don’t think before I talk.” I seriously doubt that he’s ever heard me speak, so he must have been referring to my written commentaries. Too bad he didn’t know some facts before shooting himself in the foot by making wild claims like President Biden “destroyed our oil industry.”
I hadn’t even had time to write a response when Jerry Matlock explained to King in a concise letter that noted that the U.S. has been importing a small amount of oil from Russia since the mid-1990s. During Trump’s term in office, the U.S. imported about 7 percent of our oil needs, and during Biden’s first year in office, the percentage was 7.9 percent. So Russia was never a major supplier of oil to America like Canada is.
As for destroying the oil industry, the culprit behind the collapse in oil prices in 2020 is the same as other supply chain issues — the coronavirus pandemic. Demand for oil shrank dramatically as people reduced traveling by cars and airplanes. The price for oil actually dropped to a negative amount meaning producers would pay to get rid of surplus oil they couldn’t sell or had room to store. Ergo, wells were shut down until the market could absorb the glut.
The same thing happened to production of computer chips and hundreds of consumer items that dropped dramatically, except for toilet paper. But when the pandemic began to recede, the economy came roaring back and manufacturers weren’t prepared for the demand for cars and other consumer goods.
People began flying again, and airlines that had furloughed pilots and ground crews suddenly began a hiring frenzy to meet demand. Oil demand spiked, and so did the price for a barrel of oil to about $110 a barrel, about four times the average price two years ago. That price was now an incentive to ramp up exploration and production.
Economists attribute the recent price drop in gasoline not so much to increased production, but decreasing demand. Motorists are consolidating trips and finding other means to reduce the number of miles they’re driving. At the current rate, gasoline prices will continue to drop unless a major hurricane hits the gulf coast shutting down production and refinery operations.
Now, as for your snide comment about my VFW post receiving loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the program worked as designed for millions of small businesses. Unfortunately, the program was misused by many larger businesses that had resources to avoid closure and bankruptcy.
Some of those businesses were shamed into returning PPP funds, but not among them were businesses owned by Trump’s family and those of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
In 2020, Pro Publica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power, found that businesses tied to Trump’s family and associates stood to receive as much as $21 million in PPP loans. Other companies connected with Kushner applied for upwards to $6 million.