Foster: Reading for comprehension

Years ago, during my school days in the 1950s and 1960s, an important lesson that our teachers stressed was reading for comprehension. Judging from my dialog with Jerry King, that subject wasn’t mastered in his classrooms.
Jerry claims I misrepresented his viewpoint on several topics in a recent Forum column. I disagree. Like Jack Friday of “Dragnet” fame, I just stick to the facts.
First, I never accused him of being a Trump supporter. I merely said Trump hasn’t disappeared from the national scene. He’s still holding rallies and trying to raise money to support his luxurious lifestyle. Please re-read that paragraph to prove my point.
King also said that “Julian Assange’s charges for rape have been retracted as the ‘compliant (sic) withdrew her charges.’” That’s completely false. Here’s what the BBC reported about the case:
Assange was accused of rape by a woman and sexual assault by another when they attended a Wikileaks conference in Stockholm in 2010. Assange avoided arrest by fleeing to the Ecuador embassy in London in 2012 where he remained for seven years. He also faced charges for molestation and unlawful coercion, but those charges were dropped in 2015 when time ran out on the statute of limitations.
The sexual assault charge was dropped in 2019 because the case had weakened over the time lapse, not because the victim withdrew the charges. Here’s a quote from the lead prosecutor in the case, Eva-Marie Persson:
“The reason for this decision is that the evidence has weakened considerably due to the long period of time that has elapsed since the events in question. I would like to emphasize that the injured party has submitted a credible and reliable version of events. Her statements have been coherent, extensive and detailed...”
Assange now is desperately fighting extradition to the U.S. on 18 charges of conspiring to hack U.S. government computers and violating espionage laws. If convicted, he faces decades of jail time.
Finally, you said Putin does not control Trump, but he sure gives the impression he does. Remember the infamous news conference following their summit early in Trump’s administration? Trump said Putin strongly denied that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election and that Trump believed his denials. Then the very next day, Trump had to retract that statement to keep face with the 17 U.S. intelligence agencies that said Russia did interfere.
Jerry, your propensity to defend scum like Putin, Trump and Assange leads me to believe you’re another victim of the Russian disinformation campaign to divide America to make it easier for our enemies to cause disunity in our homeland.
I’d like to know what are your sources for your comments. You are committing the same errors that I’m accused of by June Strohsahl in a recent letter to the News-Journal. To her, I ask that you name one false statement that I made in my column about Jerry’s letter?
Most of this information is easily researched and not merely opinions, although I’ve been known to opine on numerous topics.
June also yammers about Biden’s stimulus package that helped millions of people to pay their bills and to keep a roof over their heads. That package had wide support on both sides of the political spectrum.
As for Afghanistan, there’s plenty of blame to go around, but at least Biden owned up to the fact the “buck stops with him” unlike Trump who never owns up to any failures. Instead, he’s now criticizing Biden for the very plans he drew up earlier this year. Here’s what Max Boot, a columnist for the Washington Post, wrote:
“As recently as April 18, Trump said: ‘Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do…’ On June 26, he bragged: ‘I started the process. All the troops are coming back home.’
“Now he is calling the situation ‘not acceptable’ and saying that the troops withdrawal should have been ‘conditions based’ – which is not part of the deal he struck with the Taliban. He is demanding that Biden ‘resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen in Afghanistan,’ i.e. for carrying out Trump’s policy. Bizarrely, Trump even castigated Biden for failing to ‘blow up all the forts,’ as if U.S. forces were fighting in the Middle Ages.”
As usual, Trump is trying to have it both ways, but I’m not buying anything this draft-dodging habitual liar is selling.
I’ll have a lot more to write about all the hand-wringing over Afghanistan and those sunshine patriots in a future column. For now, let’s remember our military heroes who have fought and died for the freedom to write these words.