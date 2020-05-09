Foster: Really, I'd like to be positive

I’ve been holding my opinion of the coronavirus pandemic waiting for some positive news to come out of the situation. Then I might be able to write something that would please the critics who say I write only negative articles.
So let’s talk about the “positive” news about COVID-19, starting with the latest government estimate that upwards of 240,000 Americans may lose their lives to this disease. Nearly 40 million Americans are out of work and the unemployment rate may exceed the highest rate of 25% during the Great Depression.
Even with the $5 trillion stimulus packages enacted by Congress, millions are worried sick about making their rent and mortgage payments. How many folks will lose their cars or homes in repossessions? And at the very time Trump is trying to cut food stamp benefits, millions are worried about feeding their families.
And don’t forget the trillions of dollars lost on the stock markets. Look at your 401(k) and IRA accounts to get an idea about your financial losses. For older folks like me in their 70s, we may not live long enough to see a recovery, but hopefully our children will.
OK, these aren’t positive at all. And there is good news. Aside from a few neo-Nazi and armed knucklehead protesters encouraged by Trump, the American public is the most united to fight this pandemic since the 9/11 attacks. Neighbors are looking after neighbors, helping with chores and shopping. People from various backgrounds are sewing and creating face masks to compensate for the shortages that medical personnel are experiencing.
Big companies like Ford Motor Co. and GM are building ventilators, probably the key piece of medical equipment to help afflicted people. Smaller companies are ramping up to make personal protective equipment such as gowns and face guards. A number of major corporations are extending due dates without penalty for loans and other debts.
And while we’re at it, let’s give a mighty shout-out to all the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals and first responders, including some who lost their lives in this battle. The physical and mental toll from working long hours and watching so many people suffer has to adversely affect them.
However, I can’t let this pass without addressing the shortcomings in this battle that ate causing distress. And, yes, it starts at the very top where the “buck stops.”
For weeks, Trump ignored warnings and failed to take decisive action to combat the pandemic. Instead of leading, Trump is trying to protect his poll numbers by passing blame on to the states and even hospital workers who are begging for more supplies. Have you seen his tweets bragging about the poll numbers of the daily briefings at the White House? When his poll numbers began to fade, he stop showing up at the daily briefings.
The U.S. leads the world in the number of confirmed infections and, after initially downplaying the crisis and suggesting the country would “soon” be free of the virus, Trump is now trying to move the goalposts by saying he will have done a “very good job” if only 100,000 Americans die.
Trump failed to take decisive action early on and delays in ramping up testing cost our country an entire month to stop the spread of the virus. And now, despite states expressing difficulties getting tests, Trump claims that he hasn’t “heard anything about testing being a problem.”
Trump also won’t own up to the fact that his administration cut the staff of the Center for Disease Control in China that could have alerted Americans about this disease long before it became prevalent in the U.S. He also allowed the entire epidemic response team to be cut out of the budget for the National Security Council.
Trump denied there is a shortage of coronavirus tests, essential PPE, and lifesaving ventilators. To shirk responsibility for his failure to get frontline health care workers essential PPE, Trump pushed a conspiracy theory about hospital staff stealing masks and other supplies.
Trump is playing catch-up with the more serious responses taken by state and local governments such as Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York. First, he attacks several governors for requesting help and claims he isn’t responsible for helping states obtain medical supplies. Then he said Vice President Mike Pence should only work with governors “who showed appreciation” for his efforts.
Trump falsely blamed past administrations instead of taking responsibility for his own failure to address the testing shortage. Then he tells governors to go out and secure their own medical supplies while the federal government outbids these states trying to buy needed supplies.
Sorry that I can’t be more positive about your dear leader.