Foster: Resolving a problem with facts

Local Trumper Gerald Green is wringing his hands over President Biden’s handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Thankfully, his letter on March 8 was countered by an insightful letter from Frank Supercinski on that same page.
Green has a continuing problem with the facts. Trump indeed claimed Vladimir Putin was ”smart” for invading Ukraine, not just two small areas contested in the southeast part of the country. Here are his actual words at a political fund-raiser at Mar-a-Lago:
“He’s (Putin) taken over a country for $2 in sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart. He’s taken over a country — a vast, vast location, a great piece of land with a lot of people — just walking right in.”
Trump’s mindset is a real-estate deal, not the brutal invasion of an independent democratic nation that’s killed thousands and displaced millions. Somebody needs to show him the photos of babies and children slaughtered on the roads trying to escape the incessant bombing. It’s obvious he has little sympathy for the pain and suffering inflicted on Ukrainians by these egregious war crimes.
Two dollars in sanctions? I don’t think so. It’s more like $2 trillion in damages, but why should Trump care? He never pays his bills anyway. He tries to sue his way out of screwing over small businesses and independent tradespeople. USA Today did an extensive survey the year Trump ran for office in 2016 and counted more than 3,600 lawsuits that the Trump Organization was involved in.
Green also tries to give credit to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich for the tremendous economic expansion in the U.S. during Bill Clinton’s two terms in the 1990s. Give me a break! Gingrich came to power on his infamous “Contract with America” designed to drive a wedge between moderates and conservatives.
And if he was such a great partner of Clinton, why did Gingrich push through articles of impeachment against Clinton? When asked by reporters why he did so, he flippantly replied, “Because I could.”
The truth be told, Clinton inherited a big budget deficit and brought in Robert Rubin from Wall Street as treasury secretary. They devised a plan to make modest cuts in spending along with a small tax increase and sold that idea to business leaders. When business and labor bought into the plan, it narrowly passed Congress and kick-started one of the most remarkable periods of economic growth in the nation’s history.
Annual budget deficits became annual budget surpluses. In Clinton’s last year in office, the budget surplus was an astounding $236 billion. For young folks who don’t remember those heady days, the talk in Washington was what to do with the trillions of dollars in potential revenue.
Clinton suggested two things — shore up social security and pay down the national debt because higher interest rates were taking a big chunk of the federal budget.
But that didn’t happen. When George W. Bush took office he pushed through a tax cut principally benefitting the wealthy (doesn’t that sound familiar?) That tax cut along with a recession following the 9/11 attacks quickly absorbed that budget surpluses, and soon we were on the way toward trillion dollar deficits under Bush and later Trump.
Republicans are loath to admit this, but Obama shrank the budget deficits in half while he was in office. Maybe people will wise up in the future and look at the numbers. Democrats don’t mind rich folks doing well as long as the tide is rising the incomes of lower and middle class people as well.
But what we saw under Bush and Trump was the top tier reaping 80 to 90% of the tax cuts while the lower income folks getting peanuts. I mention this as a cautionary tale. When you see such a disparity in wealth, you’re asking for an economic revolution that might not be so peaceful. Just what is the problem with a $15 an hour minimum wage since the last increase to $7.25 was in 2009?
Finally, Green rails about Biden’s job performance. His poll numbers aren’t great, but let’s see what pans out in the next two years. With the coronavirus pandemic receding thanks to increased vaccinations, life in America will return more toward normal.
Employment is booming, supply chain issues are being resolved although gasoline prices will remain high thanks to market uncertainty. Most American say they’re willing to pay higher gas prices if it means crippling Russia so bad it has to withdraw. How can you put a price on freedom?
Here’s one idea to consider. Instead of barring oil imports from Russia, take all the oil we can get and order the payments into a trust fund to start the rebuilding process. This might help solve two problems while making Putin pay for his war.
Ukraine is suffering now, but I’m inspired by their people’s willingness to stand up and fight for their country. I’m also inspired by other European Union nations opening their arms and literally their homes to shelter millions of refugees. Americans also need to do everything in our power to help beat the Russians.
Glory to Ukraine. Glory to heroes.