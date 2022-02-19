Foster: Responding to a rant

“Debunked accusations”
That’s the headline over Charles Faraci’s recent letter to the editor calling me “one of the finest left-wing activists.” I appreciate that compliment, but the trouble is that tag line is exactly the best way to describe his rant against my commentaries.
“Many of his accusations have been debunked. I will not challenger him on them,” he wrote. To me, if you can’t challenge them factually, you haven’t debunked anything.
He continued, “But I would like to know why no comments on the following facts, the debacle in Afghanistan…” Wow, he really stepped in it with that comment.
Charles, last fall I wrote a three-part series on the Afghanistan situation explaining the background and aftermath of the withdrawal of American troops. Look at News-Journal issues on Sept. 25, Oct. 9 and Oct. 23 to read my comments.
If you can’t or won’t try to find them, here’s a brief recap: former President Donald Trump was so eager to remove U.S. troops before the November election in 2020 that he pushed the Pentagon to hasten their removal. After Defense Department officials balked against a rapid withdrawal, he agreed to set the deadline as Jan. 12.
Given a nearly 20-year build-up of troops and equipment in that country, that deadline also proved to be unworkable, so it was set back to May after President Joe Biden took office. Biden’s team took Trump’s plan and began executing it with a phased withdrawal with an Aug. 31 deadline.
We all know the results of that hurried operation. More than 100,000 Afghan nationals who worked for the U.S. during the war and their families were evacuated, but many more were left behind.
Our troops made their best effort to carry out the plan in a totally chaotic situation. We saw people clinging to and falling from departing aircraft. Mobs surrounded the airport and handed babies and children over fences and walls to U.S. troops to take them to safety. A female Marine, pictured holding a baby, was one of the 13 troops killed by a bomb .
The death of those 13 heroes and about 170 innocent Afghan civilians was a tragedy by any measure. Biden shouldered the blame, but the root cause was the desire to quickly end American’s longest war where nearly 2,500 troops lost their lives. Number of American lives lost since the withdrawal? Zero. Wasn’t that the goal to start with?
Let’s move on to the next topic that he wants to “debunk” — illegal immigration. In the first half of 2021, caravans of immigrants from Central and South America were marching toward the U.S. southern border.
The Biden administration ended the policy of separating children from their families and is working with many relief organizations to try and re-unite these families. The administration also is coordinating with these countries to try to stem the flow before families arrive on our border.
The flow of caravans has dropped dramatically in recent months. But I find it ironic that you complain about these undocumented migrants seeking asylum and work in America while you also complain that “we can’t get our people to work.”
I’ve always held the philosophy that people in this country who don’t want to work should step aide and let in those who do. This nation was built on the strengths of immigrants. Let’s hope it continues that way, in a legal and humane manner.
Your final comment about possible war in Ukraine is deplorable. Biden has said he won’t commit troops to enter the Ukraine, but he is sending billions in military aid and also engaging our allies, a foreign concept to Trump, to support that young republic.
In fact, you can probably trace Russia’s current aggression toward the Ukraine back to Trump withholding $400 million in military aid in 2019. He wanted political dirt on Biden and his family in exchange for the aid, the reason he was impeached the first time.
I’m old enough to remember John F. Kennedy’s stirring words at his inauguration. The U.S. would support and defend democracy throughout the world and remain a beacon of liberty and freedom.
Charles, you’re welcome to sit on you hands and do nothing. Most of Europe did the same in the 1930s, and that’s how Hitler came to power. Now it’s Vladimir Putin bullying his neighbor after annexing part of the Ukraine already. Biden is standing up to Putin like Trump never did, thus Trump earning his nickname, “Putin’s lapdog.”