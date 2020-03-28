Foster: Russia's cyberattack on U.S. democracy

Editor’s note: This is the first of two columns on Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections.
“60 Minutes,” the venerable television news magazine, has always been a favorite for news junkies like me for its insightful reporting. An excellent example was the Feb. 15 segment that gave a clear explanation of the scheme created by Russia to blame Ukraine for hacking into America’s election in 2016.
Anchor Scott Pelley reported that the hacking by Russian operatives into computers at the Democratic National Committee was confirmed by all 17 intelligence agencies in the U.S. government. The post-election investigation into the matter led to a federal indictment of 12 Russians working for Russia’s security services.
What also was uncovered was a fictional story propagated by Russia that Ukraine, not Russia, was behind the election interference. Donald Trump’s persistent belief in this fictional story led to actions that caused the House of Representatives to impeach Trump.
First, let’s look at the background. The U.S. and Russia have been political and economic enemies since World War II, when the two countries were allies in defeating Nazi Germany. However, after the war the then-Soviet Union walled off much of Eastern Europe behind the Iron Curtain that crumbled in the late 1980s when the USSR imploded.
Russia’s government has been in transition and now is supposedly a parliamentary government with the president as head of state. For nearly 20 years, Vladimir Putin, a former KGB officer, has been in control and wants to rebuild the country back to what he sees as its former glory under the USSR.
In 2014, Russia invaded the Ukraine and annexed the Crimean Peninsula against universal outcry from the international community. Even today, Russian-back militia holds parts of eastern Ukraine. In response, the Obama administration and other nations slapped sanctions on Russia that continue to damage its economy.
In 2016, Russia saw a way toward easing these sanctions by covertly supporting Trump’s candidacy. Trump has connections to Russia and at one time was negotiating to build a luxury residential tower in Moscow. It’s also rumored that after he declared bankruptcy over his failed casinos, he turned to Russian banks and oligarchs to finance his business deals. This can’t be independently verified because Trump won’t release his tax returns.
During the election campaign, Russian operatives began to selectively release emails hacked from DNC network and individual servers as a way to discredit Hillary Clinton. Trump himself stood in front of a podium and urged Russia to look for emails that supposedly had gone missing from Hillary Clinton’s computers.
Trump was smarting from losing the popular vote to Clinton by about 2.8 million votes. So, when U.S. intelligence services agreed that Russia supported his election and worked against Hillary, that was just too much for his ego to absorb. After his first summit with Putin, Trump said Putin told him Russia did not interfere in the election and Trump said he believed him. The very next day, he had to retract that statement to save face before his intelligence agencies.
About this same time, Russia began a whisper campaign that Russia wasn’t to blame for the hacking, but Ukraine did it. This disinformation campaign had two purposes. First, it gave Russia deniability and focused attention on the Ukraine, a country heavily dependent on American foreign and military aid. Anything that weakened Ukraine was in Russia’s interests.
Trump began to tell Fox News and anyone who would listen that the FBI had never investigated the DNC servers and that the company the Democrats hired to investigate the hacking was owned by a wealthy Ukrainian. And to top it off, there supposedly was a missing DNC computer hidden in the Ukraine.
“60 Minutes” interviewed all the responsible parties and came to a different conclusion. The company that investigated the DNC hacking, CrowdStrike, is an American company owned principally by U.S. venture capital companies. It is based in California and has worked for both Democratic and Republican customers.
The reason the FBI never investigated the DNC computers is that Crowdstrike made complete digital copies of the computers’ contents for the FBI, which is just as good as the FBI taking possession of the computers. A Crowdstrike official told “60 Minutes” that a DNC server being in Ukraine “is out of the realm of possibility.”
Nevertheless, Trump persisted in advancing this theory. He then hired Rudy Guiliani to start a back-channel investigation to find this non-existent server and, while he was at it, look for dirt on a potential rival, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.
NEXT: The “perfect call” and resulting impeachment.