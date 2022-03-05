Foster: 'Sickening' praise for Putin

Like most Americans, I was shocked when Russia invaded Ukraine. All of Vladimir Putin’s military build-up was an excuse to take more territory in the disputed areas in the southeastern part of that nation, we thought.
Instead, he ordered an all-out assault to capture major cities in the Ukraine, ostensibly to install a pro-Russian government. Television news shows undeniable bombing of civilian targets, while Russia media calls the brutal attack “peacekeeping efforts to drive out Nazis.”
God bless the courageous Ukraine military and millions of citizens taking up arms to defend their nation. While the U.S. and allies are providing military, financial and humanitarian assistance, I wish we could do more than throw sanctions on Russia. But just a week into the war, those sanctions are having a real impact on life in Russia.
I’m also disgusted by the Putin lapdogs in the U.S., led by none other than Donald Trump, who called Putin’s actions as “brilliant.”
The following is a letter to the editor of the Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch newspaper by Columbus resident Barbara Kussow that summarizes exactly how I feel:
“How sickening it is to hear Donald Trump praise Vladimir Putin. Sickening, too, to hear former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praise the murderous dictator who is attacking Ukraine.
“Sickening to hear congressional Republicans criticize President Biden instead of supporting him and the country.
“Sickening also to have a talk show host, Tucker Carlson, to broadcast his support for Russia to millions of people.
“What in God’s name is happening to the U.S.A.?”
That last question is on the minds of millions of Americans who have watched this country devolve into a red-blue divide. This conflict didn’t start with Trump, but manifested itself in the 1980s and 1990s when former House Speaker Newt Gingrich led a scorched earth policy to destroy the bipartisanship in Congress.
Years before, political leaders of both major parties socialized and developed collegial friendships that eased the passage of important legislation. They even played an annual benefit baseball game in Washington each year as a mixer for members to get together in a good-natured contest.
After 9/11, President George W. Bush enjoyed nearly a 90 percent public approval rating as he rallied America to fight back against terrorists who attacked our homeland. We were united as never before since World War II, but those good feelings didn’t last.
When Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, Mitch McConnell, GOP leader in the U.S. Senate, announced that the Republicans’ job for the next four years was to ensure Obama would be a one-term president. He even took the audacious step of denying Obama his duty to appoint a new Supreme Court justice.
This merely set the stage for Trump to enter the political arena. The vulgar, foul-mouthed New Yorker had a brashness that appealed to some marginalized Americans who feel disconnected from the political mainstream.
Hiliary Clinton called them “deplorables,” but I’ll use a more charitable term — low information voters. How he could mesmerize millions with his name-calling and personal insults is a mystery. Even members of his own party weren’t exempt from his venom. For example, calling Sen. John McCain, a Vietnam war hero and former POW, a “loser” is about as low as a man can go.
Even bragging about grabbing women by their genitals didn’t deter his minions. Is it any wonder it was easy for Russia to influence the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf? Is it any wonder that Trump won’t own up to the disinformation spread by Russia that has driven a wedge between Americans?
And why should he? It’s worked so well to this point that why would Putin’s lapdog bite the hand that is pulling his strings?