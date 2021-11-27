Foster: Socialism? More like public benefit

Count Gerald Green among the nervous hand-wringers who sees a socialist behind every tree as he worries America is spiraling into economic oblivion. Hogwash!
Same for his comment calling Teddy Roosevelt a Democrat and confusing him with Franklin Roosevelt for creating the social net in the 1930s to alleviate the Great Depression.
In a recent letter in the News-Journal, Green laments the energy “crisis” in this country and blames President Joe Biden for the situation. Let me quote from his letter and see if readers can see the fallacy of his logic:
“Biden is not the first President to deal with Covid-19. President Trump dealt with it longer than Biden has been in office. He did so with our economy shut down, and we did not have an energy problem.”
Let me repeat “… with our economy shut down.” Yes, with our economy in recession, demand for oil fell dramatically. Unemployment ballooned to 10%, millions of people lost their jobs and the market price for oil actually went negative for a short while. That’s when producers were paying brokers to take excess production off their hands.
The result — gasoline prices plummeted to about half the cost to buy a gallon of gas today, which is a factor of more demand and less supply. At least Biden got the message to open the strategic oil reserve that should bring gasoline prices down in a few weeks.
Another cause for the supply problem is Ida. That hurricane shut down multiple off-shore rigs and coastal refineries, thus drying up the glut of oil and gasoline production.
In March of last year, Congress enacted a trillion dollar relief bill for airlines and other important industries just to keep them in business until the nation recovered from the pandemic. Republicans and Democrats backed that bill as a necessity to avoid a serious recession or even a depression.
Now that we have COVID vaccines, those economic plans seem to be working — almost too well. Airlines can’t seem to hire enough pilots and staff to resume normal flight schedules. Restaurants and hotels can’t find enough workers. The same is true for retail stores and factories. This pandemic has created a sea change in the way America is doing business to the point we never may go back to “normal” operations.
Consider the supply chain backlog. When COVID first hit, businesses cancelled orders and suppliers cut back production on everything from toys to electronic chips. As the economy recovered, production of these items can’t be restarted overnight. In addition to a backlog of orders, there’s not enough port space and trucks to get products to market.
Workers of all stripes are feeling empowered to quit jobs and move on to others that either offer better pay and benefits or to get away from public exposure to the millions of Americans who refuse to get vaccinated.
It boggles the mind to listen to people who say they don’t trust the science behind the vaccines that have been fully authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. The shots are not experimental at this point.
Those people who refuse to get their shots should be grateful their parents made them get vaccinations for polio, measles, whooping cough and a host of other childhood maladies.
Have you seen the news reports of people being interviewed in hospitals after a long bout of COVID? Now they claim they wish they had gotten the shot. Most survived, but many never recovered to be interviewed. To date, the pandemic has killed more than 750,000 Americans, and that number is still rising.
Can it be that politics are behind this blind refusal to get vaccinated?
Most News-Journal readers who follow my columns know I’m not a big fan of Donald Trump, and this is a prime reason. When the pandemic first hit our shores, Trump called it a “hoax” and a “little flu” that would quickly disappear. How wrong can a man be?
Even after he contracted the virus, he was seldom seen in public wearing a mask. He spoke glowingly of non-approved drugs as potential treatments. And when he did get a shot, he did it behind closed doors unlike Presidents Bush, Clinton, Biden and Obama, who took their shots at media events to publicize the need to get vaccinated.
So that brings us full circle to Green’s fear of socialism in America. Vaccines were developed by private companies under government authority. It was public funding that paid for the research nearly 20 years ago that led to RNA-based vaccines developed in a matter of months, not years as with previous vaccines.
More than a century ago, the American public demanded Congress to rein in the unbridled capitalism that led to tainted food, drugs and water supplies. Let’s not forget why we have these regulatory agencies that work for the public benefit, even if you call it socialism.