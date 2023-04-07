Foster: State has duty to fund public schools

One of the most cogent letters to the News-Journal in recent memory came from Joe Young on the topic of school vouchers. A copy of that letter should be mandatory reading for every legislator and elected official in the state of Texas.
Mr. Young explains that the Texas Constitution is crystal clear on the purpose of education in the state. Here’s the exact wording in the constitution:
“A general diffusion of knowledge being essential to the preservation of liberties and rights of the people, it shall be the duty of the Legislature of the State to establish and make provision for the support and maintenance of an efficient system of free public school.”
For this discussion, the word “free” connotes children being schooled at no cost to their families for basic instruction. At one time, the state’s general fund covered the vast majority of public education expenses with the balance coming from federal funding and local taxes. Over the past half century or longer, that percentage has shrunk much to the dismay of local officials.
In fact, education funding was seen as an easy target to cut when a budget crisis looms. Gov. Rick Perry and the Republican-controlled Legislature infamously cut $4 billion in school funding in 2011. Since then, the Legislature has relied on booming property valuations to make up for the decrease in state funding.
The Texas Tribune reported on a survey by Politifacts that concluded state spending on education dropped by 25% from 2002 to 2012, adjusting for inflation and the effects of a 2006 law giving the state more responsibility for education revenues.
“Fast-rising property values in Texas can be hard on local taxpayers, but they’re gravy to the state government,” is how the Tribune summarized the situation.
Because of the way public schools are funded, a rise in local property tax revenue means the state doesn’t have to send as much money to local school districts. The schools would get the same amount as before — it’s not a budget cut — but the money that might have come from the state comes instead from local property taxes.
To compound the problem, Republicans in the Legislature are pushing hard to enact Gov. Greg Abbott’s proposal to provide vouchers for students to attend private schools. Now remember the constitutional requirement to provide for “public” schools. Nothing is said about private or parochial or for-profit schools that would benefit from vouchers.
Faced with a potential voter rebellion or the issue, Republicans are offering a spoonful of sugar to sweeten the bad taste of vouchers. Legislators are now dangling billions of dollars in expanded homestead exemptions and other inducements to sell the proposal.
Should vouchers become law, normally I would have confidence the Texas Supreme Court would nullify that act. But since all nine justices are Republicans and beholden to donors to finance their election campaigns, my faith in them is not absolute. Small-and medium-sized schools districts, already cash-starved by the state, have little money for lobbyists to fight against vouchers.
The figure I’ve heard bandied about for vouchers is $8,000-$10,000 per student. Here’s an idea — give the same amount of money to every student in the state and let the parents have a real choice. Isn’t that the idea behind vouchers?