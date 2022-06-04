Foster: Stats — and realities — about abortion

My friend Jim Ross Lightfoot wrote an impassioned defense of pro-life supporters in a recent commentary on this page. He used himself as an example of an unwanted child placed by his mother for adoption in 1938.
Although he doesn’t say so, he got lucky and was adopted by an Iowa family that put him on the road to a successful life. Oh, how wonderful this world would be if every adopted child was so blessed.
Jim’s column sparked my curiosity, so I did a little research into the subject and came to the conclusion that Roe v. Wade would be a moot issue in another generation if women and their families are left to make decisions about their health care.
Rest assured that abortions will never go away completely, no matter how much the subject is legislated or how the Supreme Court rules on the issue.
Let’s look at the statistics:
In 1973, the year Roe v. Wade was decided, the U.S. abortion rate was 16.3 per 1,000 women aged 15-44. By 1981, the rate climbed to 29.3 per 1,000 and has been on a long steady decline since then. By 2017, the latest figures provided by the Guttmacher Institute, the rate was 13.5, even lower than the pre-Wade era.
Since 2017, Republican-dominated legislatures in more than 20 states have enacted more draconian laws making it much more difficult to get a legal abortion. The rate may now be less than 10 per 1,000 women.
Plan B and medication abortions are reasons for the continuing decline, so now states are talking about placing restrictions on these drugs. As I opined, abortions will not go away. Desperate women will do whatever they think is necessary to end an unwanted pregnancy, even if it means resorting to “back-alley butchers.”
Younger readers may not be familiar with that term. They also may be wondering what’s the meaning of wire coat-hangers displayed at pro-life rallies. That’s a symbol for a woman using crude instruments to rid her body of a fetus. Yeah, it’s gruesome, but these practices led to court cases legalizing abortions in all 50 states and territories.
So here we are nearly 50 years later with the Supreme Court on the verge of outlawing abortions in states opposed to the procedure. However, what about the 20 or so states that will allow abortions should the issue come down to states rights? Talk about a divided America. But my question is: How Supreme Court justices can honestly walk through the front portals that say “Equal Justice Under Law?”
I’d like Texas legislators among others to take an honest look at the misery of children in Child Protective Services. They should be doing a lot more to improve their lot before holier-than-thou lawmakers start punishing at-risk women.
More than 100 children have died in Texas since 2020 in the state’s child welfare system, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Twenty-two children have died in the first three months of this year alone.
Children in foster care are 42 percent more likely to die than children in the general population, according to a study by The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania.
Let’s not forget the hundreds of children who die at the hands of their parents, step-parents and other family members each year. Reading about the horrifying treatment these children endue — beatings, broken bones, punches in the face — makes you ill. Is it fair to ask if a child with real feelings and emotions is better off dying in this manner than in a legal, early-term abortion?
Jim asks how many of these fetuses would become discoverers of a cure for cancer or perhaps a valuable member of society like a teacher or engineer. Or maybe a monster like Charles Manson or a serial killer?
You can’t answer hypothetical questions with any precision. You only have the here and now for a woman with guidance from her doctor and hopefully a supporting family to make that decision.
I recently saw a news report about a young couple expecting their first baby only to discover it was badly deformed and wasn’t likely to survive childbirth or a few days at most. This was a dearly wanted baby, but the couple decided that wasn’t any kind of life and made the decision to have an abortion. The good news is that the couple later had a healthy baby boy.
I could never arbitrate such a personal decision, especially in the case of a rape, incest or a pregnancy that’s life-threatening for the mother. This column will generate a ton of negative comments, but I want to repeat my belief that abortions should be safe, legal and rare.