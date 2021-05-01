Foster: The case for executive orders

Professor James Finck’s commentary on this page last week glossed over several important distinctions while making a feeble case that presidential executive orders go against the Constitution as well as the will of the people.
Contrary to his statement that the president only represents his party, have you ever heard a president make that claim? No, just as Joe Biden said in his inaugural address that stressed national unity, “And I pledge this to you: I will be a president for all Americans.”
He didn’t say he would be president for Democrats only. Nor has any Republican president made the claim he would be president for only those party members. The presidency is the only office that all American voters can cast a ballot, so to say Congress is closer to the people is a basic canard.
Finck’s main premise is that Biden is circumventing Congress’ lawmaking authority by issuing executive orders establishing federal policy in many areas, everything from immigration to environmental protection.
Under the Constitution’s exquisite balance of powers, the judiciary is the arbiter of disputes between the executive and legislative branch. If Congress feels its prerogatives are infringed by the president, either chamber can take action in the courts, or together it can enact laws to counteract an executive order.
A recent example was Donald Trump taking money from the military budget to build his border wall. Democrats in Congress sued, and the Supreme Court ruled that Trump was not entitled to transfer funds not authorized by Congress.
Congress gives the president broad powers to act when a crisis arises, say a natural disaster or military action that threatens our national security. But lawmakers have learned to avoid giving the executive a blank check to conduct military operations without oversight. After the Vietnam war, Congress enacted the War Powers Act requiring the president to request specific appropriations for military operations lasting more than 90 days.
Finck rails about Biden issuing directives that reverse Trump’s executive orders. But that’s only because Trump issued hundreds of directives that overturned President Barack Obama’s executive orders. Wonder what will happen when the next Republican president takes office? To the victor belongs the spoils.
Finck gets around to his main complaint at the end of his commentary when he carps about Biden taking action to eliminate “ghost guns” and impose other firearm limitations. While he agrees that, “We need some common sense gun laws,” he’s against one man having the authority to make such decision. Ergo, the Second Amendment.
But when the Constitution was adopted by the 13 colonies, black-powder muskets and pistols were the only personal firearms available. I don’t think our founders foresaw automatic weapons where a single person can wipe out an entire village in a matter of minutes with a dozen 30-bullet clips and an AR-15 rifle. Remember the massacre in Las Vegas?
I recall a great TV commercial where a deranged man bursts into a crowded office with a musket and gets off a single round, and while he fumbles to reload, the office empties out before he gets off another shot.
If we could reinstitute those types of firearms, I’d be all for open carry and other gun rights. But hand-wringing and thoughts and prayers aren’t acceptable solutions for the increasing number of mass shootings in this country.
Finally, Finck shows an incredible lack of understanding of the Constitution when he claims: “It was an armed citizenry that revolted against a tyrant in 1776. The Founders wanted Americans to have that right if needed again.”
The Constitution allows for peaceful change through amendments passed by Congress and ratified by a three-fourth majority of the states. The Constitution also provides that a convention may be called by the states to alter the document. Wisely, the states have never called for such a convention for fear of the mayhem that would results from zealots on both side of the political spectrum.
No, what Finck advocates merely provides cover for the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Federal authorities found a weapons stash in a motel room rented by Oath Keepers, one of the neo-Nazi groups that led the invasion, and bombs in a vehicle driven by another rioter.
Following Finck’s logic, do we really want a violent overthrow of the U.S. government at the hands of extremists? I don’t think so, and that’s why I’m happy that the government is prosecuting now more than 400 of the knuckleheads who violated the Capitol.
Let’s send a message loud and clear that our democracy is precious and must be defended from all enemies, foreign and domestic.