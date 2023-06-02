Foster: The consequences of President DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the latest candidate to jump into the Republican presidential primary for 2024 with his announcement last week that he’ll challenge the presumed front runner, Donald Trump.
DeSantis joins the race with two other announced candidates, Sen. Tim Scott and former Gov. Nikki Hailey, both from South Carolina.
All of Trump’s opponents sense that he’s facing several criminal trials that are likely scheduled in the months leading up to the election. If he’s convicted on any felony charge in any one of those trials, he may have to forswear a run for the presidency to avoid a prison term.
Of all the potential GOP candidates next year, including possible runs by Mike Pence and former Gov. Chris Christie, DeSantis ranks as the absolute worst in my book. In many respects, he’s a Trump mini-me. He routinely insults immigrants, gay and trans individuals, college professors, librarians and anyone else he thinks is “woke” in today’s society — whatever woke means.
His biggest blunder, however, may be attacking the Disney Corp. because its CEO dared to criticize his “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. DeSantis introduced new bills that the Florida legislature rubber-stamped to end Disney’s special tax district to operate Disney World since the 1960s. He then put in a new board of directors to make decisions on the operation of the mega-entertainment park to undercut Disney’s control.
In turn, Disney has sued to reinstate control, claiming that DeSantis violated the company’s First Amendment rights, which legal scholars say has a strong chance of succeeding.
Disney also just canceled a billion-dollar project to relocate 2,000 employees to Florida and is receiving offers to relocate the Disney World operations to another state. That’s a far-fetched prospect, but consider the implications of the state’s largest employer abandoning the state plus the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs in hotels, restaurants and businesses that provide services to Disney customers and employees. The very thought should send shivers through state and local officials.
Meanwhile, DeSantis has alienated some powerful advocacy groups that are now calling for a boycott of Florida’s $100 billion tourism industry. Last week, the NAACP sent a message nation-wide for members and associates to avoid travel to the Sunshine State because of DeSantis’ attacks on Black issues as well as denigrating gays, trans and other minorities. Similarly, gay rights and Latino groups are adding their voices to the boycott.
No doubt DeSantis thinks after he takes a wrecking ball to the state’s economy and reputation that he can sail into the White House and leave his mess behind. After all, he was just re-elected to a second term and is the undisputed king of Florida. But he’s trailing Trump by a large margin in opinion polls and may be counting on the legal system to knock Trump from the race.
DeSantis recently said he would pardon Trump on Day One of his presidency if he’s convicted of federal crimes and consider pardons for hundreds of rioters convicted in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. That’s an open invitation to domestic terrorists to renew attacks on our democracy if they don’t fear jail time.
If none of this gives you pause about supporting another loud-mouth bigot, consider the consequences if he is elected to the Oval Office. What you see in Florida is exactly what you can expect from another bully in the White House. We already have contentious political issues in Washington, D.C., and DeSantis would open the door to more crises or insurrection, in my opinion.