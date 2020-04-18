Foster: The fallout of Russia's election meddling

Editor’s note: This is the second of two columns on Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections.
“60 Minutes,” CBS’s long-running television news magazine, investigated Donald Trump’s fixation on a Russian scheme to blame Ukraine for meddling in the U.S. presidential election in 2016. And his refusal to believe 17 U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia was behind the election interference led directly to his impeachment last year.
After 12 Russian operatives were indicted for election interference in 2018, Russia started a whisper campaign that Ukraine was behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s computer system. By selectively releasing emails during the campaign, Russia was trying to help Trump’s election by damaging Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party’s nominee.
Trump was all too eager to believe this scheme and hired Rudy Giuliani to look for a mystery server from the DNC in Ukraine. While he was at it, he wanted to find dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter so he could smear the former vice president, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in the current election.
Giuliani operated a back-channel inquiry that bypassed the ambassador to Ukraine and other career officials in the State Department. When Ambassador Marie Yuvanovitch was perceived as an obstacle, Giuliani urged Trump to get rid of her and that’s what happened. She was recalled to Washington on a day’s notice to both her surprise and the bewilderment of State Department officials who were initially unaware of Giuliani’s work.
All this came to a head July 25 when Trump placed a call to Ukrainian President Volodymry Zelensky. Congress had approved $391 million in military aid to Ukraine to help fight Russian-backed militias that occupied parts of eastern Ukraine. In 2014, Russia invaded and annexed part of the Ukraine, the Crimean Peninsula, and wants to control the nation on its southwestern border.
In that infamous call, Zelensky asked for anti-tank missiles and Trump answered that, “He wanted a favor, though.” He first asked for help to find a non-existent computer server that Russia claimed was being held in Ukraine. Then Trump asked Ukraine to help Giuliani investigate the Bidens.
Several administration officials listening in on the call were alarmed about the quid pro quo demand by Trump. He was saying he would release the military aid and grant a favored visit to Washington to Zelensky if Ukraine would help find political dirt on the Bidens.
A whistleblower filed a complaint with a government inspector general who ruled the complaint was legitimate. That set off a scramble for cover in the Trump administration and kick-started hearings in the House of Representatives.
The House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff, called a series of witnesses including several administration officials. However, they didn’t appear because Trump was claiming executive privilege. The witnesses who did testify told quite a story.
Bill Taylor led the U.S. embassy in Ukraine when Trump was withholding military aid and pressing for investigations of Democrats. He said the U.S. has a big stake in supporting Ukraine because Russia is fighting a “hybrid war,” not just with tanks and ground troops but also an economic war and a cyber war to distribute misinformation like the Russians were creating.
Taylor said he was frustrated that Giuliani was launching investigations that were never official U.S. policy. As for the fictitious server, Taylor said no one in the State Department ordered him to look for the server because “no one took it seriously.”
No one, perhaps, except Trump.
The most sympathetic witness to appear was Yuvanovitch, who emotionally described being summarily dumped after a lengthy career in the U.S. foreign service. She said she was still fearful for her safety because Giuliani was working at the direction of the president and not accountable to anyone. She received a standing ovation from the audience in the hearing room as she departed.
When the House Intelligence Committee finished, its findings were handed over to the House Judiciary Committee, which conducted its own hearings. Trump was impeached on a straight party-line vote and acquitted in the Senate with only one Republican, Mitt Romney, voting to convict on one of the two articles.
Giuliani has turned over his “findings” to Attorney General William Barr, but few expect anything to come out of his investigation. One prediction, however, has come to pass now that Trump was cleared by the Senate. He has fired or demoted several people who testified and is looking for other “disloyal” employees in the administration who carried out the “Russian hoax,” as he calls it.
Trump complains about a “deep state” that is working against him. But judging from how he’s treated career diplomats, there’s probably little sympathy for his legal problems in the civil service.