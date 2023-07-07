Foster: The GOP's fear-mongering plan

The war of words between local teacher David Coulter and two noted academics about the supposed liberal corruption of high education has enlivened the Forum page in recent weeks.
Both sides quote from sources favorable to their arguments, but mostly it seems they are talking past each other.
Kenneth Zagacki and Richard A. Cherwitz are getting a taste of dealing with Coulter with whom I’ve sparred in the past. In their realm of academia, they probably seldom come across such a combative and garrulous debater.
After reading their tit-for-tat exchange, one remark in Zagacki and Cherwitz’s latest letter struck me as getting to the crux of the argument:
“Mr. Coulter’s reply illustrates the bubble in which many conservatives live these days: So obsessed are they with the cultural wars and the alleged liberal-leftist takeover of everything (the Justice Department is now at the top of the list) that they (blissfully or ignorantly) seem to forget about the total corruption of the venerable conservative intellectual tradition in recent years by right-wing politicians and media.”
Years ago, venerable conservatives, i.e. Eisenhower, Nixon, Reagan and the two Bush presidents, worked within the political system to achieve notable results. Sure, there was lively debate with Democrats, but all of the aforementioned leaders were committed to government stability as were Republican leaders in Congress.
Now, politicians are engaged in a zero-sum struggle with a winner-take-all attitude instead of working toward win-win solutions. Case in point is the recent near-crisis of raising the national debt limit. The nation came within a couple of days of defaulting on our debt for the first time until a deal was struck between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
This isn’t the first time Republicans held the government hostage and shut down operations in many federal departments. In 2013, “Cancun Ted” Cruz fomented a shut down of non-essential government operations over a budget dispute with the Obama administration.
The “venerable” conservative tradition was totally obliterated under Donald Trump. After four years of bluster and bullying, he actually tried to shred the Constitution after losing the 2020 election. He conspired to install slates of fake electors in several states and plotted to use the army forces to seize voting machines in battleground states.
A grand jury in Washington, D.C., is now looking into these criminal activities and will no doubt issue indictments later this summer. Similarly, a Georgia grand jury is weighing indictments of Trump and his cronies for election interference. Remember Trump’s pathetic call to the secretary of state pleading with him to find 11,780 votes, one more than Biden’s total?
Among the things not mentioned by the academics is the widespread use of wedge issues that the GOP has mastered to spark division among the American people. Let’s take a look at the laundry list of contentious issues Republicans have and are using to keep the nation divided — abortion, immigration, gay rights, trans people, gender affirming medical treatment, gun control, voting rights and more.
The reason for creating fear is that conservative whites are becoming a minority in an America that is increasingly diverse and less white. Republican legislators are doing everything in their power to gerrymander congressional districts to favor GOP candidates.
Some state redistricting is so egregious that the Supreme Court took action. The court ruled against a North Carolina redistricting plan so another minority district could be added. The same should happen in Louisiana where only one of the seven congressional districts is held by a minority representative despite nearly 40 percent of the population being non-caucasian.
Fear-mongering seems to be the strategic plan for Republicans across the land. Whatever happened to the gleaming city on the hill and the beacon of hope that the world looked to America for leadership and inspiration?