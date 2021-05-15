Foster: The GOP's fundraising scam

My recent column about the spate of lies and untruths unleashed by Donald Trump and other Republican politicians was panned by several News-Journal readers, as is their right to criticize. I have just one question for those critics — did you get bilked by the Republican Party fundraising scam last year?
The New York Times reported last month that older donors who gave a few hundred dollars to Trump’s re-election campaign said they were shocked to see thousands drained from their accounts. The ensuing surge of refund requests for credit card fraud got on the radar of the nation’s biggest banks.
The Times investigated a scheme it referred to as “the money bomb,” which the GOP and Trump fundraising organization called WinRed used to pad its coffers in the final months of the campaign.
The tactics included added pre-checked recurring donation boxes at the bottom of fundraising emails and an opt-out, instead of opt-in system used by other political parties and fundraisers. As time drew closer to the election, the recurring donation emails went out from monthly to weekly.
And the fine print by those bright yellow donation boxes became smaller and more confusing. This led to donors, particularly older ones, unknowingly signing up to give thousands in contributions, the newspaper reported.
Asking for recurring donations is a common practice for Democratic Party campaigns and nonprofits also, but the Trump campaign methods were particularly alarming to many experts.
“Groups do this all the time in a nontoxic way, and of course Trump being Trump, did this 72 million times in the wrong direction and it started to look like fraud,” said Beth Rotman, national director of money in politics and ethics at the advocacy group Common Cause.
According to the Times, the payments essentially functioned as an “interest-free loan” from donors to Trump’s campaign, which faced upheaval and financial turmoil in the months leading up to the Nov. 3 election. The campaign refunded $122 million in online donations, including 10.7% of its donations raised through WinRed, which pocketed the transaction fees.
In comparison, Joe Biden’s campaign refunded $21 million of online donations and 2.2% of donations that came through ActBlue, the Democratic Party fundraising operation.
Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale had booked about $200 million worth of TV ads with the expectation that a surge of last-minute donations would cover the cost. That was a misstep that left the re-election effort dead broke by the start of October, according to Republicans close to the Trump campaign. Information for this story was reported by Insider, an internet news service.
After the Times article was published, Trump denied the main claims in a lengthy statement issued through his Save America PAC. He said the campaign always promptly refunded donations upon request, and there was less than a 1% rate of contributions subjected to formal disputes through credit card companies.
He attacked the Times for a “one-sided hit piece” and continued to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen.
Experts interviewed by the Times and Insider all agreed that the Trump campaign’s and WinRed’s actions crossed an ethical line, especially regarding older donors who said they were duped. But it’s not clear if their ploy ran afoul of campaign finance or consumer protection laws.
Fred Wertheimer, president of Democracy 21, told Insider that the scheme constituted elder abuse and “below the bottom of the barrel” of acceptable fundraising tactics.
Wertheimer has been a pivotal leader of campaign finance and ethics reform battles in Congress and the courts over the past four decades.
“This is a complete rip-off. They knew exactly what they were doing,” he noted.