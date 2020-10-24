Foster: The GOP's missing health care plan

Editor’s Note: This is the third part of a three-part series on the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
Republicans lost about 40 seats in the U.S. House in 2018 thanks in large part to American voters placing more trust in Democrats for maintaining the Affordable Care Act. That lesson wasn’t lost on Donald Trump, who is trying to deflect criticism of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by pushing a last-minute health care initiative that basically is no plan at all, according to Time magazine.
For a decade now, Republicans have urged Congress and now the courts to repeal the ACA, commonly called Obamacare. The GOP would then unveil a much improved plan to replace the ACA, but the trouble is, no credible plan has ever emerged. Every time they delve in health care, they come away with the same opinion — this is a difficult policy area.
Trump himself has long promised a “beautiful” and “phenomenal” health care plan, but has never delivered. So last month during a campaign speech in North Carolina, he announced a series of actions to give the appearance of a plan. Abigail Abrams of Time magazine gave the following analysis of Trump’s proposed actions:
The most tangible proposal Trump unveiled was a vow to send $200 prescription drug discount cards to 33 million Medicare beneficiaries “in the coming weeks.” However, he said the $6.6 billion outlay needed to fund this program would have to come from savings from a drug pricing proposal that experts say would be close to impossible to implement before the Nov. 3 election.
If the impossible happens and drug cards are mailed to millions of Medicare recipients, you can bet they will have Trump’s name all over them like the $1,200 stimulus checks did earlier this year. The Trump administration tried and failed to convince the pharmaceutical industry to fund a similar plan, according to the New York Times.
Trump also announced two non-binding executive orders, one addressing the topic of surprise out-of-network medical bills and the other to extend protection for pre-existing health conditions. These are two of the biggest complaints by patients, but neither order will have an immediate effect on the problems at hand.
The latter order is simply a promise. It declares that “it is the policy of the United States that people who suffer from pre-existing conditions will be protected.” This protection already is in the ACA, so the administration is merely calling attention to the fact this policy will go away if Obamacare is declared unconstitutional.
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hold hearings the week after the Nov. 3 election on a case that Trump is urging the court to repeal the entire ACA. The conservative wing of the court will likely hold a 6-3 majority by then, and the law’s repeal is possible.
Trump is claiming that Republicans will save the pre-existing conditions part of the ACA, but do away with the individual mandate and other provisions in the ACA. Trump’s words, however, are causing his lawyers at the Department of Justice (DOJ) to “squirm,” Time magazine noted.
In the ACA case before the Supreme Court, DOJ lawyers are backing an argument that is at odds with Trump — the justices must find the entire ACA no longer constitutional since the individual mandate is no longer in effect. And that would include the pre-existing conditions protection.
The second executive order does not commit Trump to take any action. It directs the Department of Health and Human Services to work with Congress to ban surprise medical bills.
Taken together, these actions fail to match Trump’s pledge for a “full and complete” health care plan.
Should the high court strike down Obamacare, there’s one group of Americans that will be exceedingly happy — the nation’s wealthiest taxpayers. According to the Tax Policy Center, the top .01% of taxpayers will reap an average tax cut of $198,259 annually. The top 1% will get a $32,370 tax cut because the ACA is tied to tax rates.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus continues to climb and may reach 300,000 before the end of the year. Think about that number. That’s like wiping a city the size of Plano or Corpus Christi off the map.
For Americans concerned about keeping the benefits of the ACA, their safest course of action is to elect Joe Biden and put Congress under control of Democrats. Even if the Supreme Court voids all or parts of the act, Democrats crafted the first edition of the ACA and will enact a new version to meet court standards.
Donald Trump wants to push Humpty Dumpty (ACA) off the wall, but Democrats will put him back together again.