Foster: The greatness of George Washington

A recent letter on the opinion page from Wray Boyd of Hallsville struck a deep chord. He wrote about our nation’s first president, George Washington, who averted a crisis in the newly independent United States with his patience and humility.
Wray asked if Washington was our best president, and I’d answer that he was without a doubt. Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt and several others are candidates for the top five, but none has the stature of Washington who was a trend setter for the office.
To start with, Washington fit the part as a tall man at 6 feet, 2 inches. John Adams, who became our second president, wrote in his autobiography that he so admired how Washington carried himself in his military uniform. Adams was Washington’s vice president for two terms and as president of the Senate, Adams cast nearly a score of tie-breaking votes in favor of Washington’s position every time.
After the war, Washington retired to Mount Vernon, following the tradition of ancient Roman generals who gave up their mantle of power after successful military campaigns. Later, he was offered an opportunity to become the nation’s king and establish a monarchy, but he declined.
However, when the Articles of Confederation failed, he accepted the position as presiding officer of the convention to write a new constitution in Philadelphia in 1787. He was elected unanimously as our first president by the Electoral College and again for a second term in 1793.
Washington’s prestige gave the office of president instant credibility. He kept the country on an even keel in the turbulent post-revolutionary years and through several crises such as the Whiskey Rebellion. The few attempts to bring discredit to Washington were met with hostile public reaction.
Notably, he declined to run for a third term, which set the precedent for future presidents until FDR ran and won a third and fourth term in 1940 and 1944. Congress and the states ratified the 22nd Amendment in 1951 to establish a two-term limit for the presidency.
Political parties were not foreseen by the Constitution’s framers, but became apparent during the 1790s, especially during John Adams’ term in office from 1797 to 1801. Washington and Adams were known as Federalists for supporting a strong central government. Adams was opposed in 1800 by Thomas Jefferson, who was one of the founders of the Democrat-Republican Party.
If Americans think today’s politics are dirty, research some of the vicious personal attacks during campaigns in the 19th century. Lincoln’s museum and library in Springfield, Illinois, show a sampling of campaign posters and literature, including one depicting him as an ape.
But come to think of it, I remember the Republican official who called Michelle Obama, a lawyer and one of the most accomplished first ladies in history, “an ape wearing high heels.”
For the record, today’s Republican Party was founded in 1854 with Lincoln as their first successful presidential candidate in 1860.