Foster: The lunatics are running the asylum

I appreciate Frank Supercinski laying out some basic numbers explaining how Republican presidents are quick to run up massive budget deficits thanks to unwarranted tax cuts for the wealthy (letter, Jan. 28). But Republican congresses resist increasing the debt limit unless there’s a Republican president.
Newt Gingrich set that precedent when Bill Clinton was in office. He actually shut down the federal government for weeks trying to get Clinton to capitulate to his demands. Ted Cruz did the same in 2013 when Barack Obama was president. It didn’t work then, and now a generation later there’s another Republican congress threatening the same tactics.
I actually believe House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would make a good-faith effort to raise the debt limit without draconian cuts. But he’s beholden to a dozen of more ultra-right crackpots who extracted concessions from McCarthy before voting for him as speaker.
The good news is that there are plenty of moderate Republicans who are sickened by the stupidity of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and that ilk. Those moderates won’t allow the government to default and will vote with Democrats to keep the government operating. And let’s not forget the poster boy of lying and dishonest Republicans, George Santos, or whatever alias he’s using.
No, it’s more apparent that the lunatics are running the asylum based on the first two months with the GOP controlling the House of Representatives. The crazies have weaseled their way into chairing several committees with the intention of making mountains out of molehills starting with investigations into the Biden family.
As reported in the News-Journal this week in a column by Kurt Bardella (Feb. 15), “Kentucky Rep. James Comer’s Oversight Committee recently convened a hearing sensationally titled ‘Protecting Speech From Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter’s Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story.’
“Unfortunately for Republicans, however, the former Twitter executives they handpicked to serve as witnesses undermined their central thesis, testifying that they were not directed by the FBI or any other official to suppress information about (Hunter) Biden,” Bardella wrote.
The only revelation of federal interference with free speech concerned the previous White House’s efforts to get Twitter to censor model Chrissy Teigen’s criticism of former President Donald Trump.
“Unable to get their own witnesses to validate their accusations, Republicans on the panel tried to ignore the testimony and make unsubstantiated claims about the Bidens. That blew up in their faces, too, when freshman Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) debunked one of Comer’s claims about the younger Biden in real time,” Bardella noted.
“Comer offered no counterarguments to Goldman, tried to move the hearing along and then suggested a bathroom break,” he added.
Independent voters convened for a Washington Post focus group viewed the Republican majority’s agenda as mostly about revenge against Democrats and showed little interest in its preoccupation with the president’s son.
When asked about the absurd new House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, most Americans surveyed by ABC News and the Washington Post did not find it legitimate.
Equally embarrassing was the way President Joe Biden rope-a-doped Republicans during his State of the Union address. McCarthy seemed frustrated by trying to stop the catcalls of “liar” and other derogatory comments by his GOP colleagues. So much for decorum.
But old Joe came away with the biggest grin. He snookered Republicans into applauding for taking Social Security and Medicare cuts off the budget chopping block. His performance won a 72% approval rating by pollsters, and when he returned to the White House after the speech, the staff gave him a standing ovation. There’s no way you could see this happening for Trump.
Republicans in the House have fewer than 20 months to make their case that they can govern the affairs of state. Some readers scoffed at the laundry list of Biden’s achievements in 2022 that I recently posted, but can any president in modern times match those?
Even the sainted Ronald Reagan depended on Democrats to enact major pieces of his agenda, including immigration reform in the 1980s. Republicans are loath to revisit this issue because they’d rather score political points by bashing migrants seeking asylum to avoid war and criminal gangs.