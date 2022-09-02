Foster: Threat toward candidate should concern us all

Democratic Congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson received a hostile welcome in Longview on Wednesday when he stopped for gas at the local Sam’s Club on his way to a rally in Carthage.
Jefferson, who is Black, told rally attendees that he was threatened by a white male at the gas pump as he passed out campaign literature while waiting for his tank to fill. The customer pointed a gas hose directly at Jefferson and said he was going to douse him and set him on fire, he said.
After considering the gravity of the threat of attempted murder, Jefferson called Longview police, who dispatched Officer Pablo Esquivel to the scene. Initially, the officer didn’t take the threat seriously until Jefferson provided a video taken on the phone of his campaign aide, Sharlisia Moore.
Jefferson said he wasn’t able to get cooperation from the business or police to review video of the gas pumps until he requested that a police sergeant come to the scene to supervise the complaint.
As the review of camera footage was underway, Jefferson said he got into a dispute with Esquivel and the store manager who said he needed to leave the premises because he was “soliciting.”
He asked the manager for a written notice of the store policy on soliciting. She then told him his membership was being terminated and a refund would be paid. She refused to answer any of Jefferson’s inquiries, according to the video he provided at the rally, and said he was banned from the property.
As the video shows, Jefferson pointedly asked the officer and store manager if they were Republicans. He continued to ask about the store policies and asked the officer if he was following the directions of the store manager instead of enforcing Jefferson’s rights of free speech. The video inside the store ended as the camera footage was being reviewed.
People of East Texas, this is a candidate for federal office, and his reaction to the overt racism was palatable. Would Nathaniel Moran, Republican candidate for this congressional seat have endured the same blatant discrimination? I seriously doubt it, and Moran probably would have been among those critical of Jefferson’s treatment during the encounter.
A reporter from the Panola Watchman, Mike Elswick, was on hand to cover the Carthage rally and interviewed Jefferson afterwards. I told Elswick this is a major scoop and that it would be picked up on national news wires if he ran with the story.
National media are quick to report when a politician is confronted by protesters at a restaurant and other public outings. How does a murder threat fit into their coverage? Should Jefferson now ask for protection by U.S. marshals to thwart similar attempts by MAGA-inspired hate that Republican lawmakers are fomenting?
Just last week, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina predicted rioting in the streets if Donald Trump is indicted for taking and hiding classified documents and obstructing justice for not returning them when requested.
For 18 months, the National Archives asked for the return of these documents only to get two small releases in January and June. That’s when the FBI decided Trump and his lawyers were lying and decided to execute the search warrant that discovered more than twice the classified documents than what Trump previous returned. And are more hidden away?
So is this the next litmus test for Trump devotees? First, they have to believe the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. Now, are they to believe all those documents were declassified when there’s not a shred of evidence to support such a claim?
Suddenly, a lot of those critics of the FBI search warrant are going radio silent. Why? Because Trump has no defense for his outrageous and criminal behavior. He’s skirted the law when he should have been indicted after the Mueller investigation revealed obstruction of justice. For the naysayers out there, and I know your names, read the Mueller report and see how it differs from the sanitized version released by former Attorney General William Barr.
The best possible result for Trump, in my view, is to agree not to run for president in 2024 in exchange for not going to jail. Let him stew in his juices in his luxurious Mar-a-Lago, but take away his money and his megaphone to spew more lies for his sycophants to swallow.