Foster: Time to fact check

After many years of writing columns for the News-Journal, it’s not unusual to fact check a few local writers who make erroneous statements. Most recently, one letter writer confused Republican President Theodore Roosevelt with his cousin, Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
I pointed out that glaring mistake in a recent column. This also was mentioned by another astute letter writer, Jim Cline, who suggested that the writer consult history books before making such an assertion.
Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion, but one thing we all should follow is the true version of the facts. And even national columnists get so absorbed in heir own rhetoric they overlook basic facts.
Case in point: Joe Guzzardi’s opinion piece last month in the News-Journal. Writing about potential races for the U.S. Senate, Guzzardi stated:
“The Democrats’ hold on the Peach State is tenuous at best. President Donald Trump carried Georgia in 2016 and 2020, and Georgia has been reliably Republican until 2020.”
No, Trump did not win Georgia’s 16 electoral votes in 2020. The officially certified election results were 2,473,633 for the Biden-Harris ticket while the Trump-Pence ticket total was 2,461,854.
Apparently Guzzardi forgot the furor Trump created by calling the Georgia governor and chief election official, both Republicans, begging them to find enough votes to swing the election to his column. Both men stood firm and carried out their prescribed duties as we expect all office holders to do so in our democracy.
But that didn’t stop Trump from spreading the Big Lie that the election was stolen from him. Trump and his minions went to courts from the local level all the way to the Supreme Court trying to overturn the election in nearly 60 lawsuits. Not one lawsuit was ruled in his favor.
Trump’s efforts in Georgia also put him in legal jeopardy for illegally trying to influence the vote count. I haven’t followed the case, but it would be supremely ironic for him to face jail time for trying to steal an election, the very thing he accused Democrats of doing.
Trump, of course, didn’t stop there. His traitorous conspirators plotted to stop the certification of electoral votes in Congress by organizing the rally that resulted in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Speaking of writers, I have another bone to pick with a columnist who made light of Joe Biden’s propensity for misstatements. Rich Manieri is identified as a Philadelphia-born journalist, one of several East Coast columnists who are featured on the News-Journal opinion pages.
I don’t understand the fascination with all these writers from Pennsylvania like Christine Flowers, who frequently appear in an East Texas newspaper. Why can’t we get an occasional column from Nobel-prize winning columnist Paul Kruger? He’s also from the East Coast, if that matters.
Manieri noted that Biden often goes off-script in his speeches just like Trump would do, but at least Joe isn’t urging people to drink bleach or inject themselves with Lysol.
Manieri’s biggest concern, however, is for Biden’s cognitive abilities and asks if he’s “functioning on all cylinders.”
I’m a few years younger than Biden, but I can attest to memory lapses or what is often referred to as “senior moments.” And remember, Joe is carrying the weight of the free world on his shoulders so an occasional misstatement is understandable.
Besides, what’s in Joe’s heart is really what matters. He has true compassion for the American people while Trump is solely absorbed with his own welfare. Instead of graciously accepting a narrow loss in a close election like Al Gore did in 2000, Trump struck a blow to the heart of our democracy by trying to overturn the certified results.
Gore had a good case in 2000 because he won the popular vote, but Trump lost the popular vote by 7 million in 2020. It wasn’t even closem and for anyone who still believes the Big Lie, you’re delusional and need to get over it.