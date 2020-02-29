Foster: Trump's tariffs fairy tale

The Trump administration’s latest round of tariff negotiations may avert a major trade war with China this year. But according to a new study from the U.S. Federal Reserve, Trump’s effort to revive America’s manufacturing by slapping punishing tariffs on foreign competition is a losing proposition.
The new study shows that tariffs have backfired on the manufacturing section which is now worse off than before Trump began his protectionist trade policy. Results of the study were reported by VOX internet news service. Economists Aaron Flaaen and Justin Pierce argue that data shows any protection benefits from foreign competition have been more than canceled out by retaliatory tariffs from trading partners and an increase in the need for U.S. manufacturers to source components abroad.
The result — U.S. manufacturing has seen job losses and higher prices for consumers.
“We find the impact from the traditional import channel is completely offset in the short-run by reduced competitiveness from retaliation and higher costs in downstream industries,” the authors said.
The study affirms predictions from trade economists across the political spectrum who warned that Trump’s tariffs were more likely to damage the U.S. economy more than help it. The findings also directly contradict what Trump says the effects of the tariffs have been. Trump has argued that “the U.S. is taking in massive amounts of money” and claimed that “billions of dollars are pouring into the coffers of the U.S.A. because of the tariffs.”
The study finds the tariffs on steel, aluminum and Chinese goods have not done this at all. The authors noted that given Trump’s adversarial relationship with the Federal Reserve, it seems unlikely he will be swayed by the results of the study.
The effects of tariffs are calculated in two ways — the increased cost of goods due to tariffs imposed on imported items and the resulting retaliatory tariffs. Those industries hit the hardest and made less competitive are automakers and producers of iron and steel, aluminum sheeting, leather goods and magnetic and optical media.
The industries where prices increased the most are automakers, transportation equipment, aluminum sheeting, steel products, transportation equipment and home appliances. Higher consumer prices also make products less competitive on the market. So if Trump’s aim for tariffs to give American products an advantage, that’s not working because manufacturers are raising prices because of greater costs.
There’s also evidence that other sectors like agriculture are suffering due to retaliatory tariffs. Trading partners like China will deliberately target U.S. exports that are connected to politically powerful economic players to increase pressure on the administration to rescind tariffs.
Corn, wheat and soybean farmers have taken hits the past two years in states that Trump will be counting in November.
China, Mexico and Canada have responded to U.S. measures with tariffs on American soybeans, dairy, pork, apples and potatoes among other products. Prices for soybeans have dropped to a 10-year low as farmers rush to put their harvest on the market ahead of the pending trade war.
Farm income isn’t likely to rebound quickly despite the recent signing of Phase 1 of the trade agreement with China. Although China is committed to buy more quantities of U.S. farm products in the future, Chinese traders have already put into place future agreements with Brazil, Canada, Argentina and other countries to buy their commodities. Down on the farm, American producers are facing grim realities from Trump’s tariff wars. Farm income has dropped dramatically forcing more bankruptcy than in years. Farmers are squeezed by lower prices and ever increasing costs of seeds, fertilizer, fuel and expensive machinery. Many have simply given up and moved off their land.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing a $28 billion farm bailout this year on top of the $12-billion bail-out last year, but that’s only a fraction of what farmers have actually lost. And a good portion of the bailout will go to large corporate farm owners, not to the smaller producers.
Republicans, who complained bitterly about Washington bailing out General Motors, Chrysler and the insurance and banking industries in 2008, are now supporting farm bailouts. There’s little chance of the government recouping farm bailouts money, but Uncle Sam actually turned a profit on some of the business bailouts when it sold shares of GM and other companies after the stock market recovered.