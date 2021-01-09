Foster: Trump's dilemma in his administration's final days

Donald Trump is facing a dilemma in the final days of his administration. Should he pardon a slew of cronies and family members to prevent prosecution for federal crimes, or does he risk enraging the public and Congress that could trigger more investigations and potential indictments for his misdeeds?
President-elect Joe Biden has says he’s not interested in a prolonged investigation into Trump. Instead, he wants to unite his fellow Americans and to cool the passions of the November election. That desire may become impossible if Trump issues a gaggle of pardons or declares his candidacy for the 2024 election and starts holding big rallies across the land.
Besides a looming docket of civil and potentially criminal lawsuits, Trump is facing an estimated $400 million debt that he personally has guaranteed. That leads me to believe his avarice will win out and the pardon pen will be exercised.
By Trump’s calculation, the decision is easy. He needs a lot of money and he already has a vehicle to drive to the bank. Shortly after the election, he set up a fund that donors could help pay for a blizzard of lawsuits contesting the election outcome.
While those lawsuits fizzled, the money keeps pouring in. He’s collected about $200 million in the first month alone so, maybe that’s why Rudy Giuiliani is asking $20,000 a day for his legal advise.
But here’s the little-known secret of this fund — only 25 percent must be spent on legal expenses while Trump can keep 75 percent for his personal use. He can use some of the money to retire campaign debt or to fund future political activity with a massive campaign chest. Is it any wonder that few Republican legislators are admitting Joe Biden won the election for fear Trump would back a political opponent against them?
Or Trump could simply pocket the remaining 75 percent to maintain his lavish lifestyle now that his core businesses are losing money. He already is spending richly for improvements to his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago where he’s planning to take up residence on Jan. 20.
However, his neighbors in Palm Beach are insisting that he can’t live there year-round due to a clause written into the contract that allowed him to convert the private residence into a resort in 2003. So the Trumps may be looking for new lodging in the swanky resort town.
All things considered, I believe Trump will follow the money and pocket most of the political contributions. He’s shown little regard for ethics in the past, cheating his niece from her inheritance, bilking business customers and misusing his charitable trust. Why would he pass up perfectly legal money to enrich himself?
He also may need every dollar at his disposal before he can extricate himself from the legal system in coming years.
On the federal level, he is facing potential obstruction of justice charges arising from the Mueller investigation.
While he may pardon his family, some legal experts say he is not entitled to pardon himself. That theory may be tested in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Even if Biden persuades the Justice Department to go easy on Trump, he’s also in trouble with New York state where federal pardons are not applicable.
Authorities are looking into bank fraud charges for inflating the value of his properties to obtain loans. Then he turns around and significantly drops the value of these same properties in filings with tax assessors.
That created tax fraud charges that he’ll soon be dealing with. If he’s convicted on any of these charges, potential fines won’t be a concern.
Easy come, easy go. But criminal penalties also mean potential jail sentences and a Democratic governor may not de disposed to pardon Trump for slandering the state’s leadership.
The latest bombshell that dropped on the Trump family is a fraud allegation at numerous rental properties inherited from Trump’s father, Fred Trump Sr. In October, a group of 20 renters filed suit in Brooklyn alleging the Trump family illegally inflated rents since 1992 in a scheme to cheat as many as 140,000 tenants. The suit is seeking class-action status.
Here’s how the scheme worked according to numerous news reports.
The Trump family would face a 55 percent inheritance tax on a fortune estimated at $1 billion when the senior Trump died so they created a shell company for paying millions of dollars for purchases for maintenance on Trump properties.
The company would then re-bill the Trump Organization with a 20 to 50 percent mark-up with the inflated bills used to justify higher rental rates for tenants. Trump, his sister Mary Ann and his late brother Robert received millions in the scheme and were named as defendants in the lawsuit.
When the scheme was first exposed by the New York Times in 2018, Mary Ann Trump was serving as a senior federal judge. She then resigned the next year when an investigation into the charges was announced.
A Trump family spokeswoman called the charges “completely frivolous.”