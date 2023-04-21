Foster: Trump's mountain of legal problems

Returning from an out-of-town trip recently, I opened my News-Journal vacation package of past issues with anticipation of catching up on East Texas news. So you can imagine my disappointment to read in one of the first issues another whinny letter from Al McBride.
Once again Al wants me to do some research on the Biden family, questioning how they accumulated wealth. If he’s so concerned about that issue, he should read about the House investigation into the Biden family. I suspect he’ll find a nothing-burger, but if the Bidens are guilty of anything, then prosecute them. Same for Donald Trump.
Al contrasts the Bidens with Trump who he claims has started many successful businesses over the years. But what he fails to mention is that Trump has sought bankruptcy protection an estimated six times to bail out his business failures. Al also didn’t report that Trump and his kids have lost operational control of his organization with a court-appointed monitor overseeing the business.
This is part of the $250 million lawsuit the state of New York filed against Trump for allegedly inflating the values of his properties and committing bank fraud. And that’s just the tip of the mountain of legal problems he’s facing in coming months.
In March, a Manhattan grand jury handed down a 34-count indictment against Trump, the first time a former president has been criminally charged in the nation’s history. That case involves $130,000 in hush money paid to an adult film star to conceal an affair from his wife Melania, who had just given birth to their son.
That case won’t resume in court until October, but a more salacious trial for Trump is scheduled to begin April 25 in New York. Trump is accused of raping a magazine editor and defaming her by denying her allegations. Trump’s lawyers have tried mightily to postpone this trial, but the judge insisted on starting it, citing “the advanced ages” of the plaintiff and defendant.
Most readers know about the criminal case in Georgia where a grand jury is looking into Trump trying to interfere in the 2020 election results. Also on the docket is a Washington, D.C., federal grand jury investigating Trump for seditious conspiracy by inciting the mob to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. If convicted of that charge, Trump would be barred from running for president again.
And let’s not forget the special prosecutor probing Trump’s pilfering of hundreds of government records and top secret documents when he left office. The Justice Department also is looking into assorted documents that turned up in Joe Biden’s home and office six years after he left office as well as a few documents found in Mike Pence’s home.
What may be new to readers is an investigation by special counsel Jack Smith into Trump’s fundraising on his bogus claims about the 2020 election that could lead to wire fraud charges.
The Washington Post reports that Smith’s office has sent subpoenas to the former president’s advisers, ex-campaign aides and others involved in his 2020 presidential bid. Investigators are looking at whether Trump or his team duped donors into giving money with false claims of voter fraud, focusing on money raised between Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020, and the end of Trump’s time in office in January, according to the Post.
Some of the recipients of the recent subpoenas have reportedly testified before a Washington grand jury. What a supreme irony for Trump to account for the lies he’s manufactured non-stop about how the election was “stolen” from him.
Trump’s lies about the 2020 election also are at the heart of Dominion’s Voting System’s $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News. The network on Tuesday settled the lawsuit for $787.5 million in a desperate attempt to keep their star “news” anchors and Fox chairman Rupert Murdock from testifying.
What little credibility the network has remaining would have been shredded by revealing testimony that the network knowingly broadcast false information about the election results.