Foster: What really happened on Jan. 6

I have this mental image of several local Donald Trump supporters sitting like the three monkeys who hear no evil, see no evil and speak no evil.
But it’s true. No matter what the evidence again Trump, they deny the truth and say Democrats and Joe Biden are at the root of all the problems in this country.
For instance, take the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by thousands of flag-waving rioters clad in their finest MAGA regalia. Peaceful demonstrators, you say? I call them traitors for trying to stop the constitutional duty of Congress to affirm the electoral college vote.
Five deaths and more than $1.5 million in damages to the Capitol are attributed to the insurrection. And now the legal system is weighing in on those who rioted as well as those who planned the event.
Some rioters are getting off light, such as the Dallas-area Realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to join the festivities. She tweeted that she wouldn’t go to jail because she was white, blonde and had a good job. Had she not tweeted that remark, she might have escaped with a suspended sentence, but the judge read it at her sentencing — two months in the slammer.
Another rioter who punched a Capitol police officer got 41 months, and the wacko shaman wearing horned head gear also was sentenced to 41 months in jail. All of them claimed they were deceived and only came to the demonstration at Trump’s calling.
The House committee investigating the insurrection is getting down to serious business. Steve Bannon, a Trump adviser and former campaign manager, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for refusing to testify and turn over documents sought by the committee. He faces two years in jail plus a substantial fine if convicted.
Trump is claiming executive privilege to keep his former aides from testifying, but he’s not likely to win this case. One lower court judge put it bluntly: “The president is not king and the defendant (Trump) is not president.” Ouch!
The committee is interested in meetings held on Jan. 5, 2021, by Trump’s team, and particularly in Bannon’s part. On Jan. 5, Bannon said on a podcast that “all hell would break loose” on the 6th. What did he know about what was to happen, and who was coordinating the riot? More indictments are expected to follow.
Should Trump lose his case to exert executive privilege, his merry band of conspirators may have a lot more to fear. Bannon, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn and others received pardons from Trump to escape jail time before he left office. As the judge noted, Trump is not president and can’t issue more pardons.
In addition to the three monkeys I have in mind, there’s another detractor who tried to call me out on the Russia investigation in the 2016 presidential election. In case you missed it, Gary Williams of Hallsville wrote a letter to the editor (Nov. 7) as follows:
“Hey John Foster! More arrests in the Russian collusion hoax connected to Hillary Clinton campaign. I don’t hear you blowing smoke on this subject … any longer. Maybe more of your anti-Trump dribble is also a hoax.”
Hey, Gary! Seventeen U.S. intelligence agencies concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf. Or did you miss that memo? Here’s another flash: Not one of Hillary’s campaign staff has been indicted for as much as jaywalking. Here’s the scoop according to ABC News.
In September, “a lawyer whose firm represented Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the 2016 presidential election was indicted … on a single charge of making a false statement to the FBI.”
The legal team representing the defendant, Michael Sussman, said they are confident he will prevail in the case because the alleged incident happened five years ago and in a private meeting with no witnesses.
More recently, a Russian national who was a source for the infamous Steele dossier was arrested Nov. 4 for making false statements to the FBI. Igor Danchenko is an analyst for the Brookings Institute, a Washington, D.C., think tank, and was not part of Clinton‘s campaign.
What’s interesting about these indictments is that they were brought after a year-long investigation by a special counsel appointed by the Trump administration just days ahead of the 2020 election. It’s an obvious smokescreen to ferret out anything to counter the publicity about major figures in the Trump campaign convicted before receiving pardons from Trump.
But wait, Gary, there’s more. Reports are surfacing that Congress is going to take another look at Robert Mueller’s unreleased investigation into Russia’s election interference!
Trump’s role in this “hoax” may finally be revealed.