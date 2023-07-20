As much as I admire Jim Ross Lightfoot’s life story – rising from Iowa farm boy to the halls of Congress – I’m concerned about his political acumen after reading his impassioned open letter to Donald Trump.
Jim writes about all of Trump’s bad behavior such as his name-calling and disparaging remarks about his political rivals in both the Republican and Democratic parties. He also faults the ex-president for failing to debate other GOP presidential candidates or to outline his positions on important issues like border security.
“Please tell me how you intend to deal with China and the petroleum situation in our country, including refilling the petroleum reserve. Are you going to rebuild our military?”
Instead of serious discourse on the issues, what Trump is best at is delivering applause lines at his rallies.
“Pure ego-ship. You smiled and applauded for yourself,” Jim added.
Lightfoot is 100 percent accurate in that description of Trump. He’s an egomaniac who has no loyalty to anyone – his party, his wives or friends. It’s strictly transactional. What can you do for him?
However, for Jim to believe Trump would ever support another GOP nominee for next year’s election is sheer folly. It’s like asking a zebra to change its stripes to spots. It’s just against Trump’s egoistic nature.
Trump formerly was a Democrat when he lived in New York City which is a Democrat stronghold. But failing to gain traction in that environment, he conveniently switched to run as a Republican for the 2016 election. At one time, he was pro-choice on abortions, but since changed to pro-life for political expediency.
Jim also didn’t say a word about Trump’s mounting legal problems. You can’t gloss over a 37-count felony indictment handed down in Florida. Nor can you ignore other criminal cases in Georgia, Manhattan and Washington D.C.
Legal experts opine that Trump’s long-game is to fight and delay his trial and if convicted, count on winning the 2024 election so he can order the attorney general to drop the appeal he’s sure to file. Some of his GOP rivals said they would pardon Trump if they win the presidency.
That would work in federal cases, but not in state courts in Georgia and New York. Maybe a Republican governor in the Peach State could be persuaded to pardon Trump, but I’d bet the farm that a Democratic governor in the Empire State wouldn’t do the same.
One other observation I’d like to make about the current political scene. I’ve read several articles by conservative writers who relish the thought of finding evidence that President Biden took bribes from foreign sources while he was vice president.
Both Biden and his son Hunter have been under intense scrutiny by the weaponized House Judiciary Committee. Other House committees operating under the razor-thin GOP majority have failed to unearth damaging evidence and in some cases have spectacularly back-fired.
On July 10, the Justice Department unsealed criminal charges against one of the supposed whistle-blowers who claimed the Biden family received payments from individuals with ties to Chinese military and energy firms. Dr. Gal Luftt, a dual U.S. and Israeli citizen, is accused of being an unregistered agent for the Chinese government and for recruiting and paying a former high-ranking U.S. government official who was an adviser to Donald Trump.
Luft, co-director of a Maryland think tank, also is charged with acting as an illegal arms broker and helping facilitate illegal oil shipments from Iran. He was arrested in Cyprus in May, but fled after posting bail while awaiting extradition to the U.S.
Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress are agog trying to get Luft to testify before House and Senate committees. Some GOP members are still touting Luft for exposing alleged crimes, but can’t produce this witness.
My opinion on this matter is the same as expressed by Special Counsel Jack Smith who is leading the investigations into Trump’s criminal activities – no one is above the law.
If credible evidence is found against Biden or his son, they should be prosecuted and held accountable like any other citizen and no different from Trump.