Gaddis: Asking the wrong question

Wow. Our world has really changed. Challenges we thought we would never face in our country are here.
We are nervous, frightened and probably despondent. It is easy to worry but no amount of worry has ever changed the course of history. This is easy to say but difficult to practice.
It is times like this when we want to ask God why. Why us? Why now? Just why?
When times are as challenging as what we are going through it is natural to ask God the why question. We have had a pretty good life in our country for a very long time and why not? We work hard and have the resources to produce. Many countries lag far behind us in our lifestyle. Now our standard of living is threatened and we are scared.
People who have something to lose become fearful of losing what they have. People who have almost nothing do not know that kind of fear. Their concern is the next meal, the next rent payment, clothes for the children.
I have had a couple experiences in my life that were very challenging and impactful to me. The experiences were bad enough that all I could do is fall to my knees and ask God, “Why? Why me?”
Although you know others face a great challenge, that does not change your feelings when it happens to you. It is very personal. We ask God for relief, for justice, for recompense, for whatever it is we believe we either deserve or need.
Sometimes we get an answer to the why question. Sometimes your life works out better because of those events in your life. Choose an event. Perhaps the tragic death of a loved one, divorce, a turned-down marriage proposal, not being able to conceive, loss of a job. There are many events that could be listed here. Sometimes we do not get an answer to the why question.
It has been many years since my personal events occurred. After many years of contemplation, study and prayer I believe I have my answer. “Why” can be the wrong question.
Another question is “What? God, what do you want me to learn from this event? What do you want me to do?”
When the question is changed, you understand that events can shape us and mold us. We Christians sing a hymn that says, “Mold me and make me after Thy will, while I am waiting yielded and still.” Sometimes the molding process is painful. God is not out to punish us. Perhaps we can use recent events to search for God’s will in this. What can I do to use this to the glory of God? Where can I help?
I am not saying God felt like we needed to be taken down a notch or two. After all, we are one of the most generous societies in history. I will leave figuring out if God is teaching us a lesson up to you; that may be a fruitless inquiry.
When I look back over my life I see many blessings that I have, and I have not taken them for granted: a faithful partner, good job, daughters who are the joy of my life, and grandchildren. When I count my blessings I want to fall to my knees and ask “Why? Why did you bless me so when others struggle?” Why has our country been blessed when others have not? I know all the reasons that could be listed here.
Whatever you think or believe, let us come together and get through this to whatever end will occur. Keep as calm as you can. Those who know me are chuckling about now.
There is one thing I know. Jesus loves me, this I know.