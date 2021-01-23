Gemme: Lasting impact of COVID-19 on seniors, caregivers

COVID-19 in 2021 continues to pose significant risks to seniors and older adults, not only to their health but to countless seniors without health care, family support and those struggling with their overall wellness.
It is certainly well-known that older adults have dire outcomes from the virus, and it has been a challenge preventing outbreaks within long-term care facilities across America. Moreover, many older people depend on family to help with daily life activities, whether they live in long-term care or not, placing a significant strain on family caregivers and long-term care facilities.
Older adults in long-term care and even those living alone have experienced social isolation due to not having friends and family visit. Overall, the pandemic has exacerbated health disparities for older adults living in the United States. There have been significant challenges raised for family caregivers and older adults. Very few family caregivers are allowed into long-term care, and caregivers helping loved ones aging in place have faced similar hurdles.
According to ECDOL (Excellent Care, Decency & Optimal Living), the senior living industry has had to reassess and potentially reboot strategies for defining senior housing and services like long-term care. Throughout 2021, there could be significant changes made within the industry, as most Americans want things to go back to normal. However, some studies have shown that older adults have fared better during the pandemic than the younger generation.
According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, research shows that older adults are less negatively affected by mental health outcomes than other age groups. The Pew Research Center found that younger adults are more likely to report feeling emotional distress as the pandemic unfolds. Overall, 2021 will shed more light on what the long-term impact is going to be on older adults and caregivers.
Furthermore, the long-term mental health impact could be significant, and issues like caregiver burnout could become more problematic. More support would likely be needed for caregivers and seniors dealing with higher levels of stress, anxiety and depression. The National Institute on Aging points out that with adult day centers closed or operating at limited capacity, the availability of respite care and outside activities reduced, it has caused significant stress for family caregivers.
However, there are federal resources for older adults and their caregivers and financial and housing resources for families. Yet, most people know these resources are not long-term, and the government cannot keep funneling money into many of these programs over the long run. The long-term impact is going to be felt for many years. Unfortunately, politicians and policymakers making rapid sweeping decisions based on little data have caused a significant ripple effect for many potential long-term issues.
Although the senior living industry and caregiving were already in a state of flux before the pandemic — seniors are living longer, becoming more active during retirement, meeting the demand for the labor shortage, and changing desires for care. Moreover, the pandemic has forced many families to re-think long-term care and consider aging-in-place options. Overall, though, not all senior living is the same, and the future is uncertain after everything goes back to normal.
The pandemic has created significant challenges for care providers and caregivers, but the senior care industry and its residents have proved resilient despite poor state governance, staff shortage and COVID-19 outbreaks. In an article published by Senior Housing News, the future may be more providers choosing to adopt senior living designs that emphasize separated neighborhoods. For example, residents live, socialize and dine together in smaller groups within pocket neighborhoods and village-like campuses.
However, all the focus now is on what 2021 will bring and if the pandemic continues to shape senior care and caregivers providing that support. Community is still an important part of senior care, and the senior population and their caregivers have needed the community’s support more than ever. The pandemic is not forever, and things will go back to normal, but between now and then, it is up to everyone within this community to support one another.