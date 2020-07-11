Guichelaar: Turn division into unity

With respect to the matter of the Confederate monument at the Gregg County Courthouse, allow me to offer a suggestion and an opportunity for Longview leaders to shine.
While it is considered a horrible idea to compare National Socialism to anything, the aftermaths of our Civil War and World War II have things in common. One of these is deeply divided peoples seeking reunification. The criminal efforts by Adolf Hitler and Jefferson Davis to be victorious left deep schisms in what remained of the population.
But in Germany, no monuments and statues honoring fallen Nazis were erected afterward in public venues under the guise of historical preservation. There was no mainstream pretense that the Nazi regime and its soldiers were, in some farfetched way, honorable because they also happened to be brothers, fathers and grandfathers. The commonality of kinship causes families to face very ugly realities to this day. There is nothing pleasant about learning that grandpa fought for the bad guy.
And while in Europe most realized that this should be remembered and preserved, only a few believed that this should be celebrated. There is more Nazi paraphernalia left in Europe than you can shake a swastika at, but none are found in venues of respect and recognition. To see them, one must venture to historical buildings and former concentration camps turned into museums in which this history is preserved.
The United States faced a similar dilemma after 1865 and the conclusion of the bloodiest conflict in its history. Record keeping in those days was shoddy, but an estimated 700,000 or more casualties were screaming for deliverance.
Civil conflicts are ugly by nature, and this one was no different. On both sides, the losses were enormous and the damage unprecedented.
The realization that real emotional carnage could exceed this gave birth to measures that, hopefully, would bring healing to a nation in mourning.
But contrary to Germany, where the Allied Forces provided some oversight and guidance, we just had us, ourselves and not much more. Therefore, it almost makes sense that many decades after the War of Secession ended, statues and monuments were crafted and prominently placed by history revisionists, with attempts to negatively re-imagine the narrative and preserve Confederate legacy.
Each and every southern soldier, volunteer or conscript, fought for what the founding fathers of the Confederacy stood for. Those who deny today what these men crafted are essentially betraying what their grandfathers fought for. The Confederate States Constitution and the Texas Declaration of Independence detail these offensive objectives explicitly. Ignoring the content of these historical documents dishonors those who were made to sacrifice themselves, regardless of how mistaken they were.
When preserving history, one must not ignore the difference between commemoration and veneration. Today’s iconoclast seems to offer no other option than destruction, yet an opportunity to unite and resolve does present itself.
Downtown Longview and around the courthouse is where we hold our Christmas parade, Juneteenth celebration and other events that unite our people and country. The courthouse is where we attempt to disperse justice fairly and equally. It is where we conduct the business of our town, our county and our state. Statuary and monuments for those who made great contributions and sacrifices for our United States belong there.
It is never a place for those who meant to take her down.
Some of our local leaders, if they act now and make this a moment to unite, may end up in marble on that lawn one day. Much like Veterans Plaza in Teague Park, Longview should consider dedicating a place for the purpose of having a Civil War Memorial — a space for everyone and where everyone can go and consider that history at any time and from every perspective.
It would be an impressive move and a relocation that would not soon be forgotten. I urge you to take this opportunity and lead as a leader should. Create this place of historical significance, of reflection and healing.
Longview can come together and make this happen. It is possible to turn controversy into significance. Just like the former estate of the family of Robert E. Lee, known today as Arlington National Cemetery.