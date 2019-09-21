Guichelaar: When Longview gets it right

There is a whole lot that goes on in our city and you may be surprised to learn that most of it is good. The sense that the exact opposite appears to be the case can be contributed to something we all share.
Psychologists call this a negativity bias and, according to research, we all have it. The theory goes that we have evolved to react quickly to potential threats. Bad news could be a signal that we need to change what we are doing to avoid danger.
Positive developments therefore must be emphasized to get a similar level of attention.
One such instance worth mention where Longview got it right is the Mobile Food Unit Ordinance.
Less than four years ago and because of a broad law prohibiting street vending in general, operating a food truck within the city limits was not possible. Paying attention to what his constituents thought of this, Mayor Andy Mack responded by establishing a task force in October of 2015 to remedy the situation. In less than six months, this group, sagely led by Councilman Ed Moore, presented to the city a proposal that was voted into law in March of 2016. Soon thereafter, the first food truck took to the streets. In less than a year, three more followed. Today, about 15 fully permitted food trucks roam our town and an additional 10 do so on a temporary basis.
To go from zero to 25 in four years is nothing but a success story. And in more ways than one might realize.
Obviously, Longview got it right by listening and responding to its citizenry.
Longview also got it right by taking care of this in an expeditious manner. No small feat, considering how many municipal departments were involved.
These departments also got it right. Planning and Zoning, Engineering, the Health and Fire Departments all contributed by providing guidance. What’s more, they also offered suggestions and alternatives when things looked like they might get stuck.
Longview definitely got it right by discounting the few self-serving naysayers and holding the positive objective front and center.
And where Longview really got it right is that almost by accident, it has created an opportunity for people to start a business where otherwise this may have not been possible.
A food truck is the perfect business incubator, allowing for a very down-sized and affordable way to enter the food service business. A food truck forgives the trial-and-errors that can easily put a restaurant out of business. Food choices can be changed within hours without having to reprint hundreds of expensive menus. It also allows for the utmost creativity.
It’s not all roses, because the work is hard. All utilities, taken for granted by brick-and-mortars, require unfailing attention. Propane bottles, water supplies and gas tanks need to be filled and monitored, grey water and grease traps emptied and generators maintained. Losing just one of these is a show stopper.
The public clearly loves food trucks. We know this because they are willing to forgo all of the amenities a restaurant offers. There is no roof, no air-conditioning, no wait staff and no seating.
It is interesting that notwithstanding this lack of comfort, already five of our local restaurants have decided to join the mobile food force. And Longview got it right again there too; it gives existing businesses the opportunity to take their wares out and increase their exposure.
And where Longview really got it right by allowing this industry to flourish is that it has provided our town with the street-culture that so many craved. Many events enjoy increased attendance because street food is available.
Longview got it right because the people are retaking their streets, their parks and their plazas.
Rumor has it that we are the envy of many a town around us.
Longview got it right.