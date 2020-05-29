Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For new businesses moving into downtown Longview, and more on the way. Little Light Pediatric Therapy, Wild Honey Creamery, Books & Barrels, Lumberjacks Axe Throwing and Judd’s Downtown all are staking a claim in the city’s historic central business district, providing a boost to many others already successfully doing business there. We agree with Longview Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien that “we are coming alive again” after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, “and that’s kind of exciting.”
GUSHER: For Greater Longview United Way for using its ability to raise funds and distributing funds through grants to our neighbors in need. It is but one of many programs in our city providing help in many ways, but one of few providing what many of us most need in this time of rising unemployment: cash for rent and mortgage payments.
DUSTER: For continuing increases in cases of COVID-19 in the Longview area, especially big jumps seen last week in Titus County and word this week from health officials that a Mother’s Day visit led to six cases within a single family. With unsafe gatherings seen since the state eased restrictions, and with unsafe crowds seen gathering over the Memorial Day holiday, it’s only a matter of time until more new cases are reported. If you’re not heeding health officials’ warnings, you’re likely to be among the reasons we’ll see more lockdowns ahead.
GUSHER: For the Longview 150: Historic Landmarks exhibit at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts. The show, which runs through June, highlights East Texas artists’ views of local historical landmarks. Each brings a unique perspective to sites that are well-known to residents, and is worth a look now that the museum has reopened. Thanks to LMFA for providing virtual exhibits during the lockdown, too.
DUSTER: For news that Texas Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrmann and her husband have contracted COVID-19. Of course our concern extends to each of the nearly 60,000 Texans who have tested positive for the virus. But such a high-ranking official being hit — especially one who’s been working remotely and staying at home — makes clear how contagious the coronavirus is and that none of us should take that for granted.
GUSHER: For Amtrak’s decision to restore funding for customer service representatives at the Marshall Depot and 14 other cities across the nation. The positions had fallen to funding cuts nearly two years ago, but were replaced in part due to efforts by Christina Anderson of the Marshall depot board. We decried the cuts in 2018, and agree with Anderson that local staffing is a crucial component of the passenger rail service.