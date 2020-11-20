Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the kindness and determination shown by Pine Tree High School students to help their ailing band director. Aaron Turner was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, and although he did not require hospitalization, he said as he was recovering, he suffered a stroke as a complication of the virus. He has yet to fully recover and is in physical therapy. Those health issues have brought unexpected expenses. When one of Turner’s students, senior Albert Ruiz, found out Turner planned to sell one of his instruments to raise money, he took action with the help of his fellow seniors and started a Go Fund Me page. That effort has raised more than $11,000 for Turner and his family. In a year that many people are eager to forget, stories such as these remind us of the caring community we’re fortunate to be a part of.
DUSTER AND GUSHER: Duster for the forced postponement of Gregg County jury trials, but gusher for the county’s safety-first response to rising cases of COVID-19 in the community. District Clerk Trey Hattaway announced this past week that trials were pushed back until at least the week of Nov. 30, but that date could change. Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court said the number of positive virus cases, hospitalization numbers and other factors, such as if an attorney or witness is ill, will be taken into account to decide when trials will resume. It’s disappointing that the wheels of justice are slowing again after in-person trials restarted in September. However, as Hattaway said, “We have to make sure our jurors are healthy and safe.” We agree, and can only hope the big spike in local COVID-19 cases eases so jurors can soon return to Gregg County courtrooms.
GUSHER: For the life of community service of businessman Sam Satterwhite, who died Saturday from complications of COVID-19. Satterwhite, who founded Satterwhite Log Homes in 1974, served on the Longview ISD board of trustees from 2000 until 2012 and most recently had served the district again as a board member for East Texas Advanced Academies, a nonprofit organization that oversees some of LISD’s charter campuses. Beyond his service to our public schools, Satterwhite was known for his generosity to his community and beyond. One of his most recent philanthropic efforts was a donation drive he led in September for victims of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Satterwhite, Amos and Wise families in this difficult time.
GUSHER: For the 27 years of service to Longview ISD by Chris Mack, who resigned from the board of trustees this week. Mack said he resigned to spend more time with his family. “I’ve been on (the board) 27 years, and I’ve been thinking on resigning for a while,” he said. Mack helped guide the district through its decades of growth, including a 2008 bond package that funded the construction of new facilities and much more. This type of longevity in public service is rare, and we applaud Mack for his dedication to the students and parents of Longview ISD.