Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER: For another setback in the construction of the new Longview Police Department building. Ground was broken on the project in February 2021, and consistent supply chain issues have hindered the flow of needed materials. The facility was supposed to open this spring, but Kevin Chumbley, assistant director of Public Works, said recently that the project is almost 90% complete and should be ready by this summer. The new building, which is on South Street across from the existing police department, is part of a bond package approved by voters in 2018 that allocated $52.41 million for police and fire facilities. In October 2020, a $23.8 million contract was awarded to a Flint-based construction firm to build the three-story, 71,300-square-foot facility. Good things take time, and we look forward to the opening of this new municipal facility.
GUSHER: For the selection of James Snowden as the next recipient of the Arts!Longview Lifetime Achievement Award for Artistic Excellence. Snowden founded the Longview Symphony Orchestra in 1968 and the East Texas Symphonic Band in 1988. He also was a longtime educator, serving as director of bands at Pine Tree ISD for many years, eventually retiring from the district. “As we wrapped up our inaugural Honors celebration earlier this year, and as we began to consider whom we would honor in January 2024 as our next Lifetime Achievement honoree, it was really an easy decision for our board,” said Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos. “The East Texas Symphonic Band and the Longview Symphony Orchestra are absolute gems, and Dr. Snowden has been such a visionary leader in our arts community for more than 50 years.” We agree with Cavazos. Congratulations to Snowden on this well-deserved honor.
GUSHER: For a new online tool that lets Longview Transit riders track buses in real time. Riders can see buses’ location and view designated stops and routes. The online map only is available at this time on web browsers, including on mobile devices, but an app is in the works, according to Operations Director Tequita Dudley. The tool is available at LongviewTransit.com/Map .
GUSHER: For progress on a $35 million expansion of the University of Texas at Tyler School of Nursing. A groundbreaking ceremony was held this past week, what UT System Chairman Kevin Eltife called “a great day at the UT Tyler campus.” The expansion aims to help alleviate a nationwide shortage of nurses. “This expansion is critically important… as it will allow UT Tyler to add the number of nurses and the various disciplines and expertise they bring to the table,” said UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun.