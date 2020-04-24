Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For measured steps to allow some business and health care activity to resume across Texas. A plan Gov. Greg Abbott calls “retail-to-go” allows businesses to sell items for curbside pickup, letting those not deemed “essential” to get back to work today. He also allowed hospitals to resume elective surgeries as of Thursday. Both steps are sound and welcome, but further opening will be complicated without more testing for COVID-19, and Texas at the end of last week remained last among the states in testing per capita. So we still have work to do, including remaining personally vigilant to slow spread of the virus.
DUSTER: For the two-thirds of shoppers caught heading into big-box retail stores without face coverings in spite of suggestions from health officials and Longview Mayor Mack to wear them in public. Such behavior makes us appreciate even more the retailers enforcing limits on shopper numbers and mask usage, because without such efforts these irresponsible shoppers would cause a surge of new cases in our area.
GUSHER: For the Longview Chamber of Commerce, Alpine Church of Christ, Country Tavern and Bear Creek Smokehouse for partnering to provide and deliver 1,100 meals to staffers at Longview Regional Medical Center and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview. The goal was to show appreciation for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mission accomplished.
DUSTER: For the hit Texas hospitals have taken as elective and most non-emergency procedures were curtailed under orders of Gov. Abbott. We agree there was a need to ensure sufficient capacity to treat COVID-19 patients, but in hindsight a phased or regional approach based on areas with high case loads would have made more sense. Especially for already struggling rural hospitals, the big loss of business could be fatal. We’re pleased the order has been eased.
GUSHER: For the dozens of COVID-19 patient recoveries we’ve seen across East Texas. While dozens have also died and several hundreds of cases remain active, the number of recovered patients increases daily. Among them are Longview-based missionaries Danny and Peggy Thornton, who returned last month from Ecuador with the disease. The lesson they’re teaching now about following guidelines is one we all need to remember: The Thorntons didn’t know at first they were ill, and without going into self quarantine would have been spreading the disease to others here at home.
DUSTER: For the continuing inability of the Texas Workforce Commission to handle the flood of residents trying to apply for and get information about unemployment benefits. It’s disappointing both that Texans in need can’t get the benefits they need and that we have an incomplete look at how many have been thrown out of work by efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Worse, though, is that the state is running out of money in its fund to pay unemployment benefits.
GUSHER: For all the parents who are learning along with their children as they finish out this school year’s educational plans at home. We have no doubt parents are gaining a new, deeper appreciation for teachers through this process. Thanks also to the professional educators who are working to provide lesson plans and to support the parents who, at least for the foreseeable future, have a new job: substitute teacher.