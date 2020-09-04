Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For Longview ISD’s selection as one of 26 districts in the state to receive funds through the inaugural Texas Incentive Allotment program. The program that was a part of House Bill 3, or the school finance bill, provides districts extra money to keep and recruit high-quality teachers. Longview ISD had 54 teachers approved and will receive $650,000 to boost salaries. A Texas Education Agency official said one reason Longview ISD was selected as among the first group of districts to take part in the program is because it already had its own initiative to reward teachers extra pay based on student growth. Anything that rewards great teachers and keeps them in our school districts is welcome.
GUSHER: For the return of two activities that East Texans love: high school football and going to the movies. COVID-19 safety guidelines are in place in stadiums and in theaters, and we urge football and film fans to follow them as closely as possible for their safety and the safety of others — and because we don’t those activities taken away amid the pandemic.
GUSHER: For Heartisans Marketplace’s plan to expand in a location in North Longview. Heartisans, which is a nonprofit organization that helps unemployed women learn job skills, has planned a November opening at a new and bigger home on Gilmer Road. Heartisans also wants to provide temporary housing to graduates of its program but will need to raise more money to make Phase 2 of its plan a reality. Heartisans has been a fixture of downtown Longview for years providing a worthy and needed service to its community. We look forward to the good it can do at its bigger location.
GUSHER: For the resumption of jury trials in Gregg County. It’s been months since defendants faced a jury of their peers in a county courtroom because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When jurors, lawyers and others returned this week to the 124th District and County Court at Law No. 2 courtrooms, a slew of safety protocols were in place. Those include face masks and shields, social distancing, clear acrylic barriers and more. Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court said previously that these early trials will help the county figure out “what works and what doesn’t work” under the new guidelines. We applaud Charles and other officials for devising a safety plan to get the wheels of justice spinning again in Gregg County.
GUSHER: For the start of construction of the Longview Skate Park at Ingram Park. Using a combination of private funds and a matching grant from the city, the $80,000 was raised to build the facility, which soon will welcome skateboarders and BMX bikers. Morgan Wade, a professional BMX rider and lead builder of the skate park, said he believes the park will draw people from surrounding areas and even out of state because of how the facility will be built. Any project that not only benefits the Longview-area community but could draw visitors who would spend money here is worth supporting.