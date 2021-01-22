Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For plans by Longview-area school districts to offer COVID-19 vaccines to staff members as early as next month. Pine Tree and White Oak ISDs first announced plans this past week to team with private company Aurora Concepts to offer shots to employees who want them. This week, Longview ISD officials said the district also will work with Aurora Concepts to offer vaccines, likely in February. Officials at the districts emphasized that staff members would not be required to receive a vaccine, and the programs simply are “services” for district employees. Superintendents also said there would be no cost to the district or to employees. School employees are included in the third tier of those targeted for coronavirus vaccinations, and rightfully so, as they put their health at risk daily to educate and care for our children during the pandemic. We hope more area school districts strike similar partnerships to help protect their staff members.
GUSHER: For the service to the city of Longview by District 1 Councilman Ed Moore, who announced this past week that he won’t seen a third term in May. While Moore has served almost six years on the council, he also was the city’s assistant city manager when he moved to Longview in 1980. He also served for 30 years as a trustee for the Longview Firefighters Relief and Retirement Fund. We applaud Moore’s love for his community, as shown through his years of service, and wish him well as he leaves the council to spend more time with his wife and grandchildren. Filing for open seats at cities and schools across the state continues through Feb. 12. At least two candidates, Temple “Tem” Carpenter III and John Sims, already have filed to seek Moore’s seat. The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting is set April 19 to 27, and Election Day is May 1.
DUSTER: For the arrests of two East Texans for what authorities say is their participation earlier this month in the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview and Alex Harkrider, 33, of Carthage were arrested this week by federal agents and face a variety of charges — from violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds to assault on a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon. The kicker is the pair’s social media posts were the basis for federal authorities to make the arrests, as photos and videos show them outside and inside the Capitol building. In videos posted to social media, Nichols yells to the gathered crowd, “If you have a weapon, you need to get your weapon!” In another video, he yells, “This is the second revolution right here folks! ... This is not a peaceful protest.” In yet another video, a man identified as Nichols is seen shooting what is believed to be pepper spray into the Capitol building. One might ask the questions: Why would people take part in such activities knowing they were being documented and recorded by a multitude of cameras? Why would they document these activities themselves? And why would they then share with the world, through social media, evidence of those activities? Perhaps the answer is their need to be valued and validated by others who share similar views outweighed common sense. For whatever the reason, it’s evidence that in our digital world, there’s no such thing as staying hidden on social media.
GUSHER: For Christus Good Shepherd-Longview’s participation in a clinical trial to test a new treatment regimen for COVID-19 patients. This week, the facility is enrolling 500 hospitalized adults who have coronavirus symptoms into the trial to test the regimen consisting of the antiviral medicine remdesivir along with anti-coronavirus hyperimmune intravenous immunoglobulin, or hIVIG, which are highly purified and concentrated antibodies derived from plasma donated by patients who have recovered from COVID-19. “This trial will help determine if combining this ... drug with remdesivir can help stamp out the virus in the early stages of COVID-19,” said Dr. Sreenath Meegada, Christus Trinity Clinic hospitalist and principal investigator for Christus Good Shepherd. “The hope is by giving patients anti-coronavirus hIVIG at the onset of symptoms, it will augment the body’s natural response to the virus, thereby reducing the risk of more serious illness and death.” We applaud Christus for its involvement in the trial and are proud that the local health system is one of about 50 health organizations in the world to participate.