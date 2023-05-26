Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER: For the impending closure of Nucor's steel mill in Longview. The closure is a surprise, as Nucor has invested millions of dollars at the plant since purchasing it in in 2016 from Komatsu. Company officials had previously said improvements were being made to the plant to secure its place in the company for the next 50 years. The mill produces heavy steel plate, with an annual capacity of 100,000 tons. Nucor said it would offer the plant's 180 employees jobs elsewhere, and that the “assets at Longview will be evaluated and deployed across Nucor’s mills where appropriate.”
GUSHER: For the latest effort to bring attention to two endangered historical structures in Longview. The two remaining Tournalaid homes have been added to Preservation Texas' annual list of Most Endangered Places. Preservation Texas is a nonprofit organization that was created in 1985 to offer statewide preservation programs that protect historical places. The concrete homes are a product of R.G. LeTourneau and his Tournalyer machine that was used in the 1940s. "These two homes in Longview are all that remains of the 80 homes that once formed a neighborhood on the southern end of the old LeTourneau Industries Plant," Preservation Texas sad in a statement. The homes are on property now owned by Komatsu, and the company has said it supports efforts being led by the nonprofit Machine-Built Architecture Conservancy to move and preserve the structures.
GUSHER: For the success of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center's first drive-thru vaccination and microchip clinic. The shelter, in partnership with Longview Pets Are Worth Saving (PAWS), held the clinic May 20 as part of The Nina Effect campaign, which honors former shelter employee Nina Allen, who died in a wreck. The new program was funded entirely by $20,000 in donations received in Allen’s name after her death. The overwhelming response from the community led to the shelter having to cut off vehicles during the event, said Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper. “At a certain number, we had to cut it off because we ran out of time and resources, and we hope to put in place a better system to not have to turn anyone away next time,” he said.
DUSTER: For the fifth homicide of the year in Longview. Police on Friday said Michael DaShaun Jackson, 42, of Longview, had been arrested in the Thursday shooting death of Martin King, 45, in the 1300 block of 12th St. At this rate, Longview is on track for 12 homicides in 2023, a number we hope turns out to be much lower.