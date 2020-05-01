Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the local social service organizations, civic clubs, food banks, churches and others that are pulling together to try to ensure no one goes hungry during the pandemic. As thousands have been laid off and furloughed, the good men and women who always step up to help are doing it again through efforts too numerous to detail here. Those who are donning masks, gloves and getting to work know who they are, and we want them to know how much they’re appreciated.
DUSTER: For the lack of transparency so far being exhibited by Longview ISD’s partners in converting every district campus to a charter school. We understand operating virtually can provide challenges, especially for new organizations that may not understand state law about open government. But especially given the public questions about the process to get to this point, we would hope to see all the organizations and district doing a better job going forward when they convene to make decisions that affect students, parents and taxpayers.
GUSHER: For the wave of drive-thru COVID-19 testing across area counties in the past week. Unfortunately, the increases in confirmed cases that resulted show that the shortage of testing capability has left us with a tenuous understanding of the true level of infection around us. We hope the testing push was not a one-time thing, and that it will return on a regular basis to continue shedding light on the spread of the virus.
DUSTER: For the shocking U.S. death toll from COVID-19 and the fact ill-informed Americans continue to suggest it’s nothing to worry. This is the fact: In less than three months since the first known deaths, as of this week more lives have been lost to the coronavirus pandemic on U.S. soil than the 58,220 Americans who died over nearly two decades in the Vietnam War. As this is being written, the number of U.S. deaths has topped 63,000.
GUSHER: For the creative efforts by area school districts to honor graduating seniors while following best practices to limit gatherings. As readers of the News-Journal know from our stories and profiles on this year’s fine crop of graduates, such efforts are worthy. We hope this is a one-of-a kind graduation season that successfully keeps everyone safe so it can be talked about for years to come by all who experienced it.
DUSTER: For the Texas Attorney General Office’s failure after two years to complete its investigation into a possible ballot-harvesting scheme in Gregg County. After two years, the excuse that it’s been put off by the coronavirus pandemic simply does not hold water. Questions hanging over the outcome of a 2018 Gregg County Pct. 4 Democratic primary should have been put to rest long before now. It is unfair to all parties involved to leave these questions unanswered. Gregg County deserves much better than this.
GUSHER: For substantial increases in donations to East Texas nonprofits through the annual East Texas Giving Day fundraiser. With many organizations’ spring fundraisers canceled because of the pandemic, giving day was an opportunity for supporters of area nonprofits had a chance to step up and make a difference — and they did. Organizer East Texas Communities Foundation said the final tally of $2.15 million raised was up a whopping 65% from a year ago. We never cease to be amazed by the ability of East Texans to step up to help when needed.