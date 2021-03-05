Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For Longview ISD’s decision to boost pay for transportation workers. The move, approved this past week by the school board, is aimed at keeping the district competitive amid a shortage of bus drivers in the area. Bus driver pay was increased from a minimum of $18.75 hourly to $19.50, while pay for substitute bus drivers went from $15 to $17 hourly minimum. Assistant Superintendent James Hockenberry said at the board meeting that, like many other school districts, “finding bus drivers is a difficult task.” He added that raising pay was a “necessary” step. We agree and applaud Longview ISD for taking action to help ensure transportation of its students isn’t disrupted.
GUSHER: For a $15,000 donation by former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and his wife to help residents in Longview and elsewhere in the area recover from the winter storm. The O’Rourkes gave the money to the nonprofit community group One Love Longview to distribute. One Love Longview co-founder Amanda Veasy said that while the perception in the community might be that residents escaped the storm “unscathed,” that’s not true. “There are rural, high-poverty and minority areas that are still without running water,” she said Saturday. “We know of some people who have been without water for 12 days now. Some areas of our community were detrimentally impacted by this storm.” When the storm initially hit, Veasy said One Love Longview received “a tremendous outpouring of needs from all across East Texas.” Those needs primarily stemmed from requests for food, water and transportation, she said. Veasy also specifically mentioned requests for assistance that were brought to the group’s attention in the aftermath of the storm. Those requests included burst pipes, damaged roofs, collapsed carports and more. We agree with Veasy that although our city and area came out of the storm better than many other parts of the state, it’s easy to overlook the practical needs of some residents, especially low-income community members. It’s not too late to donate to One Love Longview’s relief efforts. The group is accepting monetary donations through PayPal and Cash App. For PayPal donations, visit paypal.me/1lovelongview. Through Cash App, monetary donations may be sent to $1lovelongview.
DUSTER: For the forced cancellation of the Longview sesquicentennial transportation show. It should be no surprise, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic first swept through East Texas, that the virus has struck once again. The cancellation of the transportation show is understandable, but it’s sad in that it was the last scheduled event aimed at celebrating our city’s 150th birthday. The show originally was set for March 2020 and then moved to May of this year before officials announced this week that it was cancelled. This followed an announcement in January that the Sesquicentennial Parade had been scrapped. We urge city officials to consider scheduling other sesquicentennial events for later this year, as COVID-19 vaccinations become more widespread.
GUSHER: For the life of Longview restaurateur Gonzalo Hernandez Jr., who died Sunday at age 80. Hernandez owned one of the city’s longest continuously operating Tex-Mex restaurants, Gonzalo’s Mexican Restaurant on Loop 281, for almost 40 years. When Hernandez opened his restaurant in 1979, it was one of only three Tex-Mex restaurants in Longview. By the time it closed in 2018, it was one of the oldest restaurants in the city. When he closed Gonzalo’s, Hernandez left a legacy of loyal customers and good memories for the families who frequented his restaurant over the years.