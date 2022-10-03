Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For two recently announced Longview economic developments. Casey Evans says he is planning about 72 “very nice homes” on Smelley Road on 45 acres east of FM 2208. Evans is seeking to have that land annexed into the city. And the Longview Economic Development Corp. said it has approved an incentive agreement with Merit Fabricators Inc., which plans to build a manufacturing facility. The company will receive 18.4 acres of vacant land in the Longview Business Park with a value of $643,000 in exchange for meeting goals of creating at least 25 full-time jobs and investing at least $22 million in the new facility.
GUSHER: For more than $128,000 in state grants awarded to groups that are part of Longview’s Cultural District. The money was among a total of $11.6 million approved by the Texas Commission on the Arts. Since 2019, Arts!Longview — the nonprofit organization that oversees the city’s Cultural District — and its partner arts agencies have been awarded $605,036 in commission grants. That money has helped provide for programming offered by arts organizations, improvements to facilities and artistic enhancements such as installation of murals, sculptures, utility box wrappers and more. Arts!Longview said the most recent grants will go toward renovations of the Longview Museum of Fine Art’s planned new home in the former Longview National Bank and Regions Bank building, to help with costs of The Longview Symphony’s “Star Wars Through the Years” concert in April and more.
GUSHER: For a Hallsville ISD band director’s quick response to a student in medical distress. Hallsville Junior High School Band Director Rami Purdum, of Longview, was honored recently as the district’s employee of the month after he performed CPR on a high school student who collapsed during band practice. Purdum’s assistance could have saved the student’s life, and he deserves all the accolades he receives. “Mr. Purdum remained calm in the middle of a crisis, and his preparedness and selflessness averted what could have been a tragic ending,” district officials said in a statement.
GUSHER: For an event hosted by LeTourneau University’s College of Aviation that introduced area girls between the ages of 8 and 17 to aviation and STEM careers in the aviation field. Women in Aviation International Girls in Aviation Day was a world-wide event and locally was held at Abbott Aviation Center. Under the guidance of about 50 LeTourneau student volunteers, attendees took the controls of flight simulators, visited with female pilots and other female aviation industry workers, made and tested paper airplane designs, learned about flight charts, participated in scavenger hunts and even got hands-on airplane construction experience, among other activities.
GUSHER: For a Longview resident’s recognition for helping to ease food insecurity in his community. Carroll Greenwaldt was given the East Texas Food Bank’s Hunger Hero Award for Individual Supporter. He was honored for his hard work and dedication to the Longview mobile pantry at the fairgrounds, according to information from the food bank. East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said through Greenwaldt’s numerous connections in the community, he has been able to help secure new volunteers and serve community members in need.