Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For Longview and area pastors keeping their congregations safe by following local officials’ orders about social distancing, and taking their services online only. Unlike in other parts of the state and nation — where some pastors are grandstanding over this issue, setting a bad example and endangering lives — church leadership in East Texas is staying on the right path.
DUSTER: For event cancellations that impact so many of our important traditions. Of course, being unable to gather in person with our church families to observe Easter is a major loss, but so are cancellations of the Great Texas Balloon Race, Texas Shakespeare Festival, Rangerette Revels and so many more important, beloved traditions. These are absolutely the right moves, and all drive home the critical importance of taking seriously the need to stay home, avoid gatherings and stop spreading coronavirus.
GUSHER: For the Texas secretary of state’s office pushing municipalities to move May elections to November. There’s very little chance COVID-19 will be in our rear view mirror by early May, and that means usually low turnout for those contests would be even lower. Worse, it could endanger those who do wish to cast ballots by making them violate social distancing guidelines. We’re pleased most Longview-area municipalities have done this, and encourage the rest to follow suit as soon as possible.
DUSTER: For all those whose inability to follow orders voluntarily is leading to official orders to stay home, stay away from each other, close businesses and enacting other restrictions. The best tool in stopping spread of coronavirus is just staying away from others for a few weeks, but that’s apparently too difficult for some. We appreciate the public and medical officials who are making the tough decisions and in turn must suffer the slings and arrows of misinformed critics. To those fighting for public health, we say thank you.
GUSHER: For the effort Longview ISD and Spring Hill ISD are making to keep their stadiums open as one of the few recreation spots in the city. Longview ISD closed Lobo Stadium for a brief time this week but soon reopened it. Officials both there and at Spring Hill promised to closely monitor usage and lock the gates if guidelines for slowing spread of coronavirus were not followed. This requires extra effort, and it’s appreciated.
DUSTER: For continuing misinformation being spread about hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug President Donald Trump and other Republicans have touted as a possible treatment for COVID-19. An East Texas doctor this week said not enough is known about its use in that setting and it shouldn’t be used. But, apparently because of its Republican activist medical director’s politics, it’s being given to more than two dozen residents of a Texas City nursing home. We hope no one is harmed.