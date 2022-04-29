Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For a successful 2021-22 campaign by the Greater Longview United Way. The organization returned this past week to an in-person end-of-campaign celebration at the East Texas Builders Association & Event Center in Longview. Although Executive Director Evan Dolive said the initial campaign goal was $1.2 million, the final tally was just more than $1 million. However, “We realized because of COVID concerns and stuff like that that ... if we got over a million or close to what we did last year, we would be excited about that,” he said during the event. The money raised during the campaign is distributed to the United Way’s partner organizations to help community members in need and fund vital programs. The goal for next year’s campaign has not been set and will be announced at the organization’s Pacesetters lunch in July, Dolive said.
GUSHER: For an upcoming Memorial Day celebration in Longview. Gov. Greg Abbott, who spent part of his childhood in Longview, is confirmed as the keynote speaker at the Day of Thanks and Remembrance at Veterans Memorial Plaza at Teague Park. Dr. John Coppedge, the event organizer, told us the ceremony is slated to be “the biggest patriotic event in the history of East Texas.” And we believe him. Along with the appearance by Abbott, the ceremony will feature members of the military, first responders and Boy and Girl Scouts members. The event is open to the public, and hot dogs, ice cream and small U.S. flags will be handed out for up to 1,500 people.
GUSHER: Speaking of Teague Park, a gusher for continuing renovations at Boy Scout Troop 201’s cabin at the Longview park. The Troop 201 Alumni Foundation is working to upgrade the Scout hut, which was built in 1941 and was officially designated a local historical landmark in 2019. Phase 1 of the renovation project included work to the electrical system and installation of a heating and air conditioning system as well as a new roof. The second phase includes removing and replacing all the deteriorated exterior wood and installing new windows and insulation. The Scout hut is an icon of Longview’s history and was used by Abbott when he was a member of Troop 201. Troop 201 Alumni Foundation President Jay Bissell said he is thankful for the community’s donations and support. “We feel very blessed for the many ways people and organizations have supported our Scouting program over the years,” he told us. “We look forward to partnering with the Longview community to continue this success for many years to come.”
GUSHER: For the return of the Longview Public Library’s Chautauqua Festival. The event, which was held Saturday for the first time since 2019, showcases local authors, artists, dancers and creators. The roots of Chautauqua date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries as an adult education and social movement aimed at engaging communities with local artists, vendors and performers. The event is an opportunity to showcase the creativity in our community — and there’s a lot of it, as Saturday’s festival showed.