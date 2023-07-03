Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER: For the continued closure of Ingram Pool in Longview. Ingram, one of two city pools, has had a string of bad luck since swim season began in early June. The pool at 1400 N. 10th St. was forced to close days after initially opening because of a malfunctioning pump. Before the pump could be repaired, the Longview area was hit by a storm that not only knocked out power to the pool but damaged a shade structure. Power was only returned this past week, so the city must repair the pump and the structure before Ingram Pool can once again welcome families.
GUSHER: For a project that aims to renovate a Longview apartment complex for low-and moderate-income elderly and disabled residents. During a recent City Council meeting, THF Hillside Village — a Texas limited partnership formed to acquire, rehabilitate and operate the Hillside Village Apartments — was given support to apply for tax credits through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to rehabilitate the complex at 205 W. Whaley St. Community Services Director Dietrich Johnson said during the council meeting that there is a shortage of this type of housing in the city, and the project will “restore and maintain 100 units of living space and affordable space to the elderly and disabled.” Information from the city details planned interior and exterior upgrades to the apartments, including “interior and exterior upgrades ... including significant kitchen remodeling, HVAC replacement, improvements to common areas, and improvements to parking areas.”
GUSHER: For the Greater Longview United Way’s annual Day of Action, which helps connect volunteers with nonprofit organizations. This year’s service day June 23 included projects at Longview Child Development Center; The Salvation Army; East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse; The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center; and Longview Community Ministries.
GUSHER: For public meetings this past week that provided information on a project to expand recreational access to the Sabine River in Gregg County. The meetings Tuesday and Wednesday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview were attended by Pct. 2 Gregg County Commissioner Ray Bostick, Longview Director of Community Destinations Shawn Hara, MHS Planning & Design Senior Planner Hunter Rush, Planner John Waltz and MHS Planning & Design Engineer Raine Gardner. In December, Gregg County received a $75,000 grant from the Sabine River Authority that will be used for engineering a proposed 53-mile paddling project along the river, providing easier recreational access. The project is being conducted in coordination with area cities. Rush said he hopes to have a final plan ready to take to commissioners by November.