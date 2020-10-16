Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For a new community outreach that aims to bring the arts to a Longview park. The weekly arts and crafts event at Stamper Park is organized by Black Lives Matter C.A.R.E.S. (Community Actions to Restore and Enrich Society). “During this time, some people are alienated or isolated during the pandemic,” said co-organizer Chris Williams. “We wanted to let them know that this is a safe place where their kids can come learn about and even make art.” Any activity that encourages community unity and spreads positivity is welcome, and we encourage residents to take advantage of the weekly gatherings at noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
GUSHER: For the heavy turnout Tuesday at Gregg County’s 10 polling sites on the first day of early voting. Elections officials reported about 3,800 votes were cast, which easily topped first-day balloting in the last presidential election in 2016 (about 3,150 votes) and the mid-term elections in 2018 (about 2,575 votes). That bodes well for the overall turnout in Gregg County for the Nov. 3 general election. County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy has urged residents to take advantage of the extended early voting period, which continues through Oct. 30, to avoid long waits on Election Day. We also urge voters to follow measures at the polls, including social distancing and wearing masks, to ensure practicing your constitutional right is as safe as possible.
GUSHER: For what appears to be the decision by Longview ISD to continue remote learning through the school year. Although the district decided this week to end asynchronous virtual instruction for most students, it will keep its synchronous model, in which teachers and students are online at the same time. Superintendent James Wilcox cited health concerns for some families in saying it’s unlikely all students will be forced to return to classrooms this semester or next. As poor participation and grades spur more area districts to pull the plug on remote instruction, we continue to believe that is not the right decision, especially as it remains to be seen if the fall will bring a new surge of COVID-19 cases.
GUSHER: For the latest renovation project in downtown Longview. The former Summit II building that sits across from the post office on East Methvin Street has been mostly vacant in the past several years. Josh Toby, an area doctor, undertook a six-month renovation of the building to turn it into an event venue called Landmark Social. He aims to begin taking reservations by November for parties, weddings and other events. It’s inspiring to see the continued efforts by private developers to infuse new life into downtown, including the opening earlier this year of Alton Plaza apartments at the historical Petroleum Building and the continued renovation of the 85-year-old Heritage Tower, also into apartments. All these projects, as well as others, bring more activity — and visitors — to the city’s heart, making downtown even more vital to Longview.