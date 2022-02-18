Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For new Super Bowl champion Travin Howard, who did his hometown proud this past NFL season as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Howard is a former Longview Lobo who also played at Texas Christian University before being drafted in 2018 by the Rams. Howard’s career from high school through the pros has been defined by his work ethic and intelligence. We wish him continued success in his NFL career.
DUSTER: For continued confusion over new state rules regarding mail-in ballots. Gregg County Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs told us this past week that her office has rejected some mail-in ballot applications because of missing ID information mandated by the state’s new elections integrity bill signed into law this past year. She also said her office has received calls from confused voters unsure why their applications weren’t accepted. As Briggs explained, the new law requires voters to put an identification number on their application for a mail-in ballot and on the mail-in ballot itself. That number can either be a driver’s license, state ID or Social Security number. If the number provided on the application does not match what is in the elections office voter registration system, the application is rejected. Certainly, the confusion isn’t limited to Gregg County, but we hope voters will take time to familiarize themselves with the new rules to avoid rejected ballots.
GUSHER: For the initiative taken by an East Texas girl that benefits the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Nine-year-old Margot Peters’ New Year’s resolution was to help animals, and with the help of her mother, Gillian Peters, she’s started a business baking treats for dogs and cats. The treats have been a hit. Margo, who lives in Diana and goes to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Longview, told us this past week that she had made about 35 dozen treats. Gillian said the treats don’t have a set price, and her daughter only accepts donations. Since starting Jan. 3, Margot has managed to make a little more than $600, and she has purchased towels, blankets, collars, toys, cleaning supplies and more for the Longview shelter. For any pet owners who would like to place an order for Margot’s treats, email ggpeters@gmail.com .
GUSHER: For a new customer service program launched by the Longview Police Department. The program uses text messages to follow-up with callers. Acting Police Chief Anthony Boone told the City Council that the software “will work on the back end of our computer-aided dispatch system, and as soon as somebody calls in on specified types of calls it will ... give them a message. …” That message includes confirmation of the call, the call’s incident number and a request for the caller to contact the police department to follow up, if necessary. Boone added that victims of certain crimes would not be sent the follow-up survey. Longview police said the surveys will collect community feedback, and “responses will be analyzed to guide the department’s day-to-day decision-making and improve customer service.” The software carries a cost of about $25,000. We applaud the program and hope it provides valuable information about how our city’s police department can better serve the public.