Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For new legislation that aims to make Texas roads safer through improved trailer safety. State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, authored two bills, the first that requires the Texas Department of Transportation to develop and implement a public awareness campaign to promote the proper attachment of a trailer to a passenger car and raise awareness regarding the potential consequences of failing to attach a trailer properly. The second requires The Texas Department of Public Safety to add “presence of trailer” to a crash report so the state agency can track and gather data on wrecks involving trailers. Gov. Greg Abbott has signed both bills into law, and they go into effect Sept. 1. Dean was contacted by Cliff Hall, whose wife, Kelly, died in March 2021 on Toll 49 in Smith County after an “improperly secured trailer hitch” caused a lemonade trailer to detach from a vehicle, leading to the trailer striking her car. We applaud Dean for shepherding the measures through the Legislature.
GUSHER: For a $50,000 grant allowing Longview-area nursing students to gain real-world experience through the Greater Longview Optimal Wellness initiative. GLOW, formed in 2021, is a multi-agency program that helps people navigate the right medical resource for their individual need. Through the grant from CVS Health, nursing students from LeTourneau University, Kilgore College and The University of Texas at Tyler-Longview work with Longview Regional Medical Center and Christus Good Shepherd-Longview along with staff at the Longview Fire Department to shadow their work with GLOW. The experience provides nursing students with a different view of nursing other than how to treat patients medically, said Amy Hooten, Longview Fire Department’s EMS section chief and president of the GLOW steering committee.
GUSHER: For a Hiway 80 Rescue Mission fundraiser in memory of a local skateboarding icon. Roger Moser Jr., Blue Wilson and Ben Weedon spearheaded a project to honor Moser’s cousin and their friend, Scott Moser, a Longview skateboarder in the 1980s who died in 1991 at age 28. The trio, in collaboration with Austin artist Tim Kerr, created and sold 10 skateboard decks featuring Kerr’s depiction of Scott Moser. Roger Moser Jr. said the project was designed not just to memorialize his cousin, but also to bring attention to the issues of homelessness and mental illness. “(Scott) had undiagnosed mental problems, in that he would just take off and kind of live a nomadic lifestyle,” he said. Roger Moser Jr. added that the friends aren’t making money off the project, and that he appreciates what Hiway 80 in Longview does to address homelessness.
GUSHER: For the return of the Texas Shakespeare Festival to Kilgore College. The annual festival kicks off at the end of June with six productions featuring actors from near and far. The festival is one of East Texas’ cultural gems with consistent top-notch productions. Theater-lovers surely are looking forward to taking a seat in the Van Cliburn Auditorium and waiting for the lights to dim. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.texasshakespeare.com .