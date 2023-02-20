Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the fast repair of a sinkhole on the High Street bridge in Longview. City Public Works Director Dwayne Archer told us this past week that a drainage break had created the sinkhole, and it took about five days for repairs — even longer than expected because of rain. And although officials previously said a Texas Department of Transportation project to reconstruct the bridge likely would be delayed because of the sinkhole, it remains on schedule, according to TxDOT spokesman Jeff Williford. As part of that work, the bridge is open to one-lane traffic in each direction.
GUSHER: For the accomplishment of numerous Longview-area high school students who were named All-State Band and Choir. One of those students is Christian Heritage Classical School senior Jackson Darby, who is the school’s first male choir member named to the Texas Music Educators Association’s All-State Choir. He also is the second student in the private school’s history to achieve that honor. Other students in the Longview area who were selected are Lailah Johnson of Longview High School; Zen Estrella of Spring Hill High School; Alexandra Sanchez from Pine Tree High School; Madie Bedair from Gladewater High School; and Jagger Hudman from Kilgore High School. Congratulations to all.
GUSHER: For the success of Longview ISD’s new greenhouse and garden. The district has used its 5-acre garden behind the Education Support Center on East Young Street for more than five years to supplement students’ meals with fruits and vegetables. Using food from the garden also saves the district money. District Farm to Table/Gardens Coordinator James Beasley told us recently the greenhouse will save even more money through growing produce year-round from seed rather than purchasing already sprouted fruits and veggies. He said the goal is to eventually start all the garden’s produce, which includes squash, bell peppers, watermelon, cantaloupe, lettuce, broccoli and more, from seed.
GUSHER: For Amanda Veasy and Clent Holmes, who were recognized this past week as recipients of this year’s Unity Honors during an annual luncheon at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. The Unity Honors is a lifetime achievement award recognizing residents who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding and social justice, according to the city of Longview. The award is given by the city’s Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee. Veasy is heavily involved in efforts to help the city’s homeless community and is the founder and executive director of One Love Longview, a partner in The Center Partners, co-owner of The Center, CEO of Twice Loved Marketplace and co-founder of Unchurched. Although Holmes started his career in mechanical engineering, he has been involved in mentoring youth for the past 15 years and is now executive director of Thrive Longview (formerly known as Thrive 360). Holmes also is a co-founder of the 1919 Longview Remembrance Project and serves on numerous other community boards.