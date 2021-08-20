Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER: For errors in Longview ISD’s busing process that led to at least two students being dropped off at the wrong location after the first day of school. One of the students, a first-grader at Hudson PEP Elementary School, was left at a mobile home park and eventually driven home by a good Samaritan. These types of situations are parents’ worst nightmares come true. Officials issued a statement Tuesday evening to the News-Journal and to parents, saying the district “is working aggressively to remedy issues of scheduling and logistics that occurred with some of the district’s school buses on the first day of school.” Wayne Guidry, LISD assistant superintendent of business, transportation, and technology, also said the district is “looking into the specific causes of these errors and delays on day one, and we’re working to correct these issues so they do not continue. We’ve already seen many of these issues corrected (Tuesday) ...” Another unfortunate part of the situation is a new bus tracking app that the district has purchased could have avoided these mistakes. In July, LISD trustees approved spending $37,827 with Zonar Systems for the app, which makes it possible for parents to track students while they’re on the bus. Guidry said this week that the system has been installed on the buses, and “once we finalize our student rosters we will be able to distribute cards.” We hope district leaders are diligently ensuring these adjustments and corrections are made to the busing system.
GUSHER: For an honor presented this week to Longview polio survivor and Rotary Club member Shirley Griffin. Officials from Rotary International as well as U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert were at Tuesday’s Rotary Club of Longview meeting at Pinecrest Country Club, where Griffin was given the Rotary International Service Award for a Polio-free World. Griffin, who survived the disease as a child, has spent years raising funds for polio eradication as well as even traveling to places such as India to administer immunizations. “This award, to me, goes to the entire district,” Griffin said after receiving the award. We agree with Gohmert, who said Griffin has shown “what leadership and service are” and “is the embodiment of service above self.”
GUSHER: For the growth in population as well as diversity during the past decade in Longview and Gregg County. The number of residents in Longview increased by 1.5% to 81,638, while Gregg County’s population grew about 2% to 124,239, according to 2020 U.S. Census data. Those are small gains, and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said he expected bigger increases. “It’s going in the right direction, and slow growth is not all bad,” he said. But the biggest takeaway from the new data is the number of Hispanic, Black, Asian and American Indian residents in Longview and Gregg County increased from 2010 to 2020 while the white population decreased. An overall increase in residents brings positive economic effects to the city and county, but the gains in diversity — which are mirrored in the state’s census data — bring other intangible benefits to our communities.
GUSHER: For a $4.4 million federal grant that will allow an East Texas company to build a high-speed internet network in rural communities. That money is part of $167 million the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing across 12 states to build broadband infrastructure in rural areas without sufficient access to high-speed internet. Tatum Telephone Co. will use the grant to build a network that will cover almost 1,000 households across a 41-square mile area, according to the USDA. Access to broadband internet is increasingly a necessity, but it’s just not an option for some communities across East Texas, the state and nation. As U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “Broadband internet is the new electricity. It is necessary for Americans to do their jobs, to participate equally in school learning and health care, and to stay connected.” We’re pleased that East Texans in Tatum Telephone’s service area eventually will have access to this vital service.