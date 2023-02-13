Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For plans by Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center in Longview to expand. Martin House, which serves Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties, assists children younger than 18 who are suspected victims of sexual or physical abuse or witnesses to violent crimes. Executive Director Roxanne Stevenson says the nonprofit organization has “outgrown our facility” as Martin House has “expanded services and added staff, which needs a larger facility to fully meet the needs of children who’ve experienced abuse and need our support.” Stevenson told us Martin House has hired engineering firm Johnson & Pace, which designed a preliminary floor plan and done an exterior rendering. The plan is to build the expansion on donated property next to Martin House on Garfield Drive. Stevenson also said Martin House will be meeting with local business owners and community members to see if they would support the expansion, which is expected to cost $8 million.
DUSTER: For damage to the Upshur County Literacy Council’s building in Gilmer. Director Carolyn Williams told us the nonprofit agency is in a fundraising campaign to repair damage from a major water leak. The literacy council provides educational services “free of charge to adults who earn degrees, certifications, and the education they need to change their lives, the lives of their families, and our community,” according to its website. In addition, it helps students earn their GED and continue their education or enter the workforce. The literacy council has temporarily moved into a church across the street from its building on North Montgomery Street in Gilmer as it tries to raise the more than $100,000 needed for repairs. For information about making a donation, visit upshurliteracy.org .
GUSHER: For the possible return of a longtime Longview business to its original location. Tatum Music has filed a building permit with the city for work to its building on North High Street, which was damaged in an August 2021 fire. Owner Doice Grant say he hopes to be back in that building this year to celebrate Tatum Music’s grand re-opening and 75th anniversary. The store not only will occupy its former home but two building spaces next to it that also were damaged in the fire. “It will be a bigger and a better deal,” Grant said.
GUSHER: For an honor given to a longtime city of Longview employee. Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks has been appointed as an alternate for the national Conference for Food Protection, while helps shape Federal Drug Administration rules and guidelines. The conference is set in April in Houston.