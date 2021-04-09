Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the $125,000 grant from the Eastman Foundation to help continue operations at Gregg County’s COVID-19 vaccine hub. The state designated the Longview Fairgrounds as a vaccine hub in January as a partnership between Christus Good Shepherd Health System, Gregg County and the city of Longview. Todd Hancock, president and CEO of the health system, said this past week that since opening Jan. 30, the free weekly clinic has administered more than 45,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Gregg County provided an initial $250,000 in funding to get the hub up and running, but expenses — mainly the costs of paying staff members at the weekend clinics — have added up. “We are in desperate need of donations like this to keep this going,” Hancock said. We applaud the generosity of the Eastman Foundation to benefit the health of its community.
GUSHER: For the new campaign by Arts!Longview to advertise our city’s cultural district. The cultural district was approved by the state in 2019. The area includes downtown and extends south to LeTourneau University to encompass the Belcher Center. A $70,000 matching grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts has made the marketing campaign possible. Three new downtown murals, 165 new street light banners, 75 street sign toppers, 16 utility box wrappers and two to three entryway monuments soon will appear inside the cultural district area. The campaign’s goal simply is to raise visibility of the cultural district. Our city’s arts facilities are top-notch, and we hope this marketing effort succeeds in increasing awareness among community members and visitors to Longview.
DUSTER: For the arrest of a Gladewater woman whom police say endangered the life of her 3-year-old child while racing in Longview. Demitrice Elice Thompson, 25, was released Saturday from the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000 on charges of abandoning or endangering a child — criminal negligence and racing on the highway. Thompson has only been charged and not convicted of those crimes, but if the charges are true, it should infuriate not only parents but all community members. Police said a Longview officer saw two vehicles racing early Saturday near West Loop 281 and Gilmer Road. After the officer pulled over Thompson, her child was found in the backseat, unrestrained. As we see from time to time in jail logs, street racing continues to be an issue in Longview even after two people were killed in 2017 while racing on North Eastman Road. It’s a head-shaker why people would endanger not only themselves but others in such a reckless manner.
DUSTER: For the problems experienced by school districts across the state as well as in the Longview area during the first day of online STAAR testing. The exams had to be stopped Tuesday as students were unable to submit tests and experienced slow response times in submitting questions, among other issues. The Texas Education Agency wants to transition to an all-online STAAR test, and the problems this week don’t bode well. To the agency’s credit, it said in a statement that this is the last year the test vendor will be used. “We understand the frustration this has caused students, parents, teachers, and administrators. What happened today is completely unacceptable,” the agency said Tuesday. “Beginning next school year, Cambium Assessment will be taking over these critical testing functions to ensure that users have a seamless online testing experience moving forward.” Standardized tests are nerve-racking for students. Obstacles to taking those exams shouldn’t exist, and we hope the TEA does everything it can to guarantee a smooth testing experience in 2022.