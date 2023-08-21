Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For upgrades on the horizon at three of Longview’s parks. This past week, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department held a public meeting to discuss upgrades planned at Rollins Park, a neighborhood park on Ethel Street. Renovations also are planned later at Spring Hill and McWhorter parks and will be funded by the 2018 bond package, which allocated $24.71 million for parks projects. Cody Richardson, landscape architect for AWR Designs, said during this past week’s meeting that improvements at Rollins have a $190,150 budget and will focus on two features: updating the basketball court and replacing the playground.
GUSHER: For efforts to ensure Longview-area residents in need have the required supplies to return to classrooms. One of those efforts was Aug. 12 at Teague Park in Longview. Bikers United for the Community, a recently formed group in Longview, held its first back-to-school giveaway of backpacks along with school supplies, books and hygiene supplies. Vice President Cedric Stephens said the group formed three months ago and consists of local biker groups and others. He said the idea for the giveaway event came after the group was brainstorming things it could do for area children. “Most biker clubs, that’s what we do — we give back to the community,” he said. “That’s what our mission is.” Bikers United for the Community and numerous other groups and businesses held giveaway events this month for families, and all are reminders of the generous community we live in.
GUSHER: For a change to how Gregg County employees receive prescription medications. The new service called International RX circumvents pharmacy markups by sourcing drugs directly from the manufacturer, sometimes outside the United States. Medications are sent by mail to workers who opt-in to the program. “This will save the county something to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars per year,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. “We have some people on drugs that are (paying) $6,000 a month. So instead of paying $6,000, they might be able to get it for $900 If they go through the international program.”